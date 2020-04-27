Manchester United are ready to sign a Ghanaian defender this summer as Chris Smalling’s replacement, while a major issue has cropped up in Liverpool’s pursuit for Timo Werner, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TO SECURE SIGNING OF MOHAMMED SALISU

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of signing Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for extra cover in central defence with Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and possibly Phil Jones all set to leave. And while they have been linked with the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Matthijs De Ligt, they have, according to AS, set their sights on a much more modest target.

As per the Spanish daily, they say United will trigger the bargain €12m exit clause that exists in Salisu’s contract this summer.

It’s claimed the 21-year-old has been watched closely by United scouts, who have been impressed by the Ghanaian’s form, with Salisu an ever-present so far for Sergio Gonzalez’s side this season after appearing in all 27 of their LaLiga games so far.

And while Valladolid are desperate to tie the defender down to a new deal which would extend his release clause, AS reports that they fully expect to lose Salisu when the summer window reopens.

United are also joined in the hunt by Atletico Madrid – with their coach Diego Simeone knowing a thing or two about signing reliable and solid defenders – but it’s claimed the Red Devils have a key advantage – and it’s thanks to one of their existing stars.

That’s because Salisu is represented by JM10 Sport, the agency run by Juan Mata – father of the United midfielder, who also (you’ll note!) goes by the same name.

And AS believes Juan Mata jnr has already convinced his father to steer his client towards a move to Old Trafford this summer.

United reckon the signing of Salisu could represent a serious bargain as they prepare for a slightly more frugal summer and amid claims the Red Devils are willing to sell five promiment first-team stars to help raise transfer funds.

United also want to sign Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish in a pair of deals that will likely set them back around £170m.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Newcastle will offer Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly a €12m salary if their Saudi takeover goes through – earning the Senegal defender an incredible wage of £200,000 a week (Le 10 Sport)

Inter Milan will go all out to sign Timo Werner and have told his agent they plan to meet the €60m exit clause in the contract of the RB Leipzig striker – something Liverpool seem unwilling to do before the clause’s expiry before the end of April (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton are prepared to pay €150m to sign both Allan and Hirving Lozano from Napoli this summer (Corriere dello Sport)

Matthijs De Ligt would consider a move to Barcelona were Juventus decide to cash in on him this summer, despite links to Man Utd (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio are ready to launch a big-money deal to sign Wolves star Leander Dendoncker (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Sociedad will ask Real Madrid to loan them Oscar Rodriguez, should Martin Odegaard return to the Bernabeu this summer (El Desmarque)

Barcelona have passed up the chance to sign Sandro Tonali after deeming the €60m asking price on the Brescia star’s head too pricey. Juventus, Inter Milan, Man City and Liverpool have also been linked (Mundo Deportivo)

Liverpool are ready to offer a three-year deal to Dries Mertens, who is also being linked with Newcastle and Chelsea with his contract at Napoli due to expire in the coming months (Tuttomercatoweb)

Paris Saint-Germain star Edinson Cavani could extend his stay at the club beyond the summer, despite strong interest from Man Utd and Atletico Madrid (L’Equipe)

Inter Milan are serious about signing Federico Chiesa this summer and will offer Fiorentina the chance to sign Radja Nainggolan, Roberto Gagliardini, Andrea Pinamonti or Zinho Vanheusden as part of any deal (Tuttosport)

AC Milan are looking to beat Newcastle to the signing of co-owned Barcelona and Real Betis right-back Emerson this summer (Tuttosport)

Gonzalo Higuain’s father has insisted that the striker will honour the remaining 14 months of his Juventus contract amid claims the Italian champions will look to offload him this summer (LM Nequen)

Thomas Meunier has been ‘clearly won over’ by Jose Mourinho regarding a summer move to Tottenham – but still hopes he could be offered a new deal by PSG (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale is not considering a summer move away from the Bernabeu, despite plenty of speculation over his future (Mundo Deportivo)

Sao Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes wants to secure a “dream move” to Real Madrid this summer, according to his agent (AS)

Man City have been told that Juventus have no intention of selling Leonardo Bonucci after he emerged as a potential target for Pep Guardiola again this weekend (Corriere dello Sport)

Franck Kessie’s agent insists the midfielder is highly likely to stay with AC Milan this summer, despite links with Arsenal and West Ham (Calciomercato)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly contacted Kylian Mbappe’s father in a bid to land the PSG forward this summer (Le 10 Sport)

Real Zaragoza are considering a move to bring Aston Villa forward Borja Baston back to the club this summer (AS)