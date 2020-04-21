Manchester United have been told to fork out a club-record fee if they want to land their top midfield target, while Frank Lampard is edging closer to a blockbuster signing for Chelsea, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TOLD THERE WON’T BE A DISCOUNT ON TOP TARGET

Manchester United have been told not to expect a discount on Saul Niguez with Atletico Madrid insisting he can only leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer if his €150m price tag is met.

Reports have suggested that despite holding an interest in Jack Grealish and Kai Havertz, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really has the Atletico Madrid lynchpin as his No 1 transfer target and sees the Spaniard as his “dream” midfield partner for Bruno Fernades.

But, as Marca reports, United have been told that signing Saul won’t come cheap and that Atletico will not be accepting anything less than the €150m (£135m) exit clause that exists in his contract.

Despite knowing they will likely have to break the bank to land the midfielder, it’s claimed Solskjaer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward are ready to launch an approach to see whether Saul can be tempted to move to Old Trafford.

It’s claimed United hope to raise much of the required cash by selling Paul Pogba first – but even if they can’t offload the Frenchman, it’s believed a move for Saul could still go ahead.

That would make Saul the most expensive signing in the club’s history – a figure already set to be made by Jadon Sancho’s move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

But if United follow up on their interest in Saul, it seems Sancho’s status as United’s record buy won’t last for long.

Saul is not the first Atletico player linked with United this summer, with the Red Devils also said to have made initial contact for one his teammates amid claims his value has now dropped.

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Chelsea this summer to end his Barcelona nightmare – but the two clubs are yet to agree on a fee, with the LaLiga giants seeking as much as €90m for the Brazilian, but the Blues expecting to spend nearer €70m (Sport)

Arsenal have been left as clear frontrunners to sign James Rodriguez after Man Utd withdrew their interest in the Colombian (Mundo Deportivo)

Besiktas board member Erdal Torunogullari has confirmed Loris Karius has made a complaint to FIFA over unpaid wages, with the German now looking to terminate his loan contract with the Super Lig side (A Spor)

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as strong contenders to sign Achraf Hakim, with the Real Madrid man shining during his loan stint at Borussia Dortmund (Marca)

Harry Kane is giving serious thought to a summer move to Juventus and is said to be keen on the move to Italy and linking up with Cristiano Ronaldo after they emerged as the only serious contender to sign the Tottenham striker (Calciomercato)

Barcelona insist they have no interest in signing Valencia midfielder Dani Parejo, despite claims from the player he is wanted by the LaLiga leaders (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona have offered Arturo Vidal as a makeweight in their bid for Lautaro Martinez, but Inter have said they valiue the Chilean at €20m max and will still demand the full €111m exit clause for the Argentine striker (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham have been locked in secret talks to sign Arkadiusz Milik for a number of weeks – and have left a sizeable bid on the table with Napoli (Tuttosport)

Kalidou Koulibaly says he would prefer a move to the Premier League were he to leave Napoli this summer amid claims the €100m-rated Senegal powerhouse is being chased by both PSG and Manchester United (Le10 Sport)

AC Milan have drawn up a shortlist of replacements for Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Udinese’s Juan Agustin Musso, Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta, Cagliari’s Alessio Cragno or Alex Meret from Napoli all being considered (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan have told Liverpool they can only sign Marcelo Brozovic if his €60m exit clause is met – but are looking to tie the Croatian down to a new, extended deal (Calciomercato)

AC Milan are plotting a summer approach for Gremio frontman Everton Soares – who is also being chased by Premier League Everton (La Stampa)

Juventus are ready to make a concerted effort to appoint Zinedine Zidane as their new coach this summer (Le10 Sport)

Chelsea are set to miss out on Porto left-back Alex Telles, with Paris Saint-Germain set to buy the 27-year-old for €25m (Gauchazh)

Bruno Fernandes’ friend Francisco Ramos insists he is taking it all in his stride after the Manchester United midfielder claimed he wanted his compatriot to join him at Old Trafford (O Jogo)

Manchester City midfielder David Silva is in talks with former club Valencia with his contract due to expire on 30 June (ESPN)

Manchester United have reportedly added Borussia Monchengladbach forward Alassane Plea to their transfer wishlist this summer (Express.de)