Euro Paper Talk: Man Utd still in play to sign game-changing forward

A sensational return to Old Trafford could still be on the cards for Cristiano Ronaldo before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, while Everton are closing in on a £21.5m Porto winger, all in Friday’s Euro papers.

MAN UTD STILL IN PLAY FOR RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly be offered to Manchester United if rivals Manchester City are unable to come to an agreement with Juventus over the Red Devils legend.

News broke on Thursday that Ronaldo was looking to quit Juve in the hope of chasing a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola’s men are the firm favourites to complete a deal for the 36-year-old, who missed training on Thursday while his agent Jorge Mendes discussed a potential bid with City.

However, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio believes a deal for the player may be too costly for the Premier League champions. That would then to Ronaldo being offered to rivals United ,where he played from 2003 to 2009.

Speaking to BettingExpert, Di Marzio said: “Manchester United thought about re-signing him some time ago, not these days. He [Jorges Mendes] has to find a solution for Cristiano.

“If Manchester City say they can’t make an offer to Juventus, Jorge Mendes will knock to United and other clubs.

Ronaldo in sensational Manchester return? Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen on a move to Manchester City this summer, as the Juventus forward is reportedly pushing for the move according to French press.

“We cannot say now it’s impossible, but the only club that is really flirting with Jorge Mendes is Manchester City at this moment.”

Man United and PSG were both linked with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner earlier in the window. During that time all of City’s efforts were focused on getting Harry Kane on board.

Di Marzio, meanwhile, insisted Ronaldo is pushing to leave Turin but an offer from Man City could depend on whether the club can sell winger Raheem Sterling in the final days of the transfer window.

PORTO WINGER HEADING TO EVERTON

Everton are closing in on Porto winger Luis Diaz, with the Toffees willing to pay £21.5m. James Rodriguez is wanted as part of a swap deal. (talkSPORT)

Bologna and Tottenham Hotspur are struggling to agree on terms over a move for Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Calciomercato)

Miralem Pjanic could end up getting another chance to impress in LaLiga, with an unnamed Spanish side chasing the Barcelona midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo)

Aston Villa are keen on a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel and could compete with Juventus for his signature. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are unlikely to complete the signing of Granada defender Domingos Duarte this summer. (Onda Vasca)

AC Milan are planning to hijack Cortinthians’ move for Arsenal winger Willian. (Calciomercato)

MORE EURO GOSSIP

Juventus have received offers from Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton for Weston McKennie. (Tutto Sport)

Cristiano Ronaldo missed training with Juventus on Friday morning as rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester City continue to intensify. (ESPN Football)

Atletico Madrid are considering a bid for PSG’s Pablo Sarabia as Saul Niguez’s transfer to Chelsea grows closer. (Goal)

Tottenham are leading the chase for one of Barcelona’s best prospects, wonderkid Ilaix Moriba. (Tuttomercato)

Montpellier are preparing for life without West Ham target Gaetan Laborde with former Tottenham striker Carlos Vinicius potentially heading to France. (Le10 Sport)

Roma are reportedly targeting a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera, but have to sell first. (Sky Sport Italia)

Lyon have been looking at Montpellier striker Gaetan Laborde and are also chasing Clermont Foot frontman Mohamed Bayo. (Le10Sport)

Torino are on the verge of completing a move for AC Milan midfielder Tommaso Pobega, who has reportedly signed a loan deal with the Granata. (Sky Sport Italia)