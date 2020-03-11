Manchester United have held talks over summer transfers for two eye-catching midfielders, an Arsenal man looks destined to return to Germany, while a new suitor is prepping a €150m offer for Harry Kane, according to Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

KROOS, ZAKARIA TIPPED TO MAKE MAN UTD TRANSFERS

Manchester United are reported to be leading the race to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, with talks already said to have been held over a summer move.

United are looking to strengthen their midfield options this summer with Paul Pogba likely to be sold off to generate some additional funds – that despite the midfielder seemingly having a change of heart and now seeking to sign an extended deal with the club.

And with the club in the market to also sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, it’s claimed they have opened talks to sign the first of their three midfield targets in the shape of Kroos.

The experienced German was a United target back in the days of David Moyes, and prior to his move to the Bernabeu. But it’s said that Kroos is ready to move on this summer after six years in Spain with the ‘final straw’ said to have come when he was overlooked in their Champions League clash against Manchester City recently.

According to Spanish publication Diario Madridista, Kroos will pick between a move to United, PSG and former club Bayern Munich.

It’s also claimed Real will sign Ajax star Donny van de Beek – another man said to be on United’s radar – as his replacement.

And while Kroos is contracted to Real Madrid until 2023 and has a huge exit clause, Real are prepared to renege on that and allow the 30-year-old to depart for a fee of around €60million.

United are also said to be the frontrunners to sign Denis Zakaria from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, according to Sky in Germany.

The tough-tackling Swiss star is also wanted by Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, but it’s claimed United are at the front of the queue to sign him in a deal that would set them back around €50m.

Zakaria, who can also drop back to play as a central defender, has been billed as one of the “finds of the season” in the Bundesliga and his club are hoping to negotiate a new deal with him with his current arrangement due to expire in 2022.

AND THE REST

Juventus are leading the chase for Harry Kane after making the Tottenham striker their No 1 transfer target for the summer and are willing to spend €150m for the England man (Tuttosport)

Everton, West Ham and Atletico Madrid lead the charge to sign Napoli’s Hirving Lozano, with the Serie A side looking to get their €50m back on the disappointing Mexican (Calciomercato)

Arsenal defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos is hoping to secure a return to the Bundesliga this summer after growing frustrated by his lack of action. The Greek’s second option, however, is on “golden retriement” move to either a Middle East or MLS club (Sportime)

Napoli have made Wolves striker Diogo Jota and AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu their top targets this summer (Tuttomercatoweb)

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul has emerged as a transfer target for Schalke this summer as a replacement for Bayern Munich-bound Alexander Nübel with the deal the Dutchman scheduled to be confirmed just as soon as Norwich are relegated (Bild)

Barcelona have made RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner their number two target this summer behind Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid plan to replace coach Zinedine Zidane with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino or ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season (Marca)

Andrea Pirlo will return to Juventus next season as coach of their U23 side as the former midfield maestro takes the first step on the trail towards management (La Stampa)

UEFA are considering postponing Euro 2020 by a year because of Coronavirus, following pleas by several national federations (Tuttosport)

Atletico Madrid continue to lurk behind the scenes and are reportedly ready to offer Nemanja Matic an escape from Manchester United should the midfielder reject their offer of a new deal (Fijaches)

AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli has confirmed that the players and managers have decided to donate one day of their salary to the fight against Coronavirus (Tuttomercatoweb)

Atletico Madrid have a strong interest in prising France striker Alexandre Lacazette away from Arsenal this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Monaco full-back Djibril Sidibe says he wants to make his current loan deal at Everton permanent this summer (RMC Sport)

Arsenal and Tottenham are two of several clubs across Europe keeping tabs on Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik (CalcioNapoli24)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has said that it is a dream of his to play at Anfield ahead of their Champions League tie against Liverpool and says he “hopes the memory stays with him forever” (Marca)

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva’s potential return to AC Milan looks unlikely to happen following the Rossoneri’s dismissal of chief executive Zvonimir Boban (Calciomercato)

France forward Kylian Mbappe was tested for coronavirus before Paris-Saint Germain’s Champions League game with Borussia Dortmund – and provided a negative result (L’Equipe)

A trusted Liverpool journalist says he would be “surprised” if the Reds loaned Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig after signing him this summer (various)