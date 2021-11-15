Manchester United and Tottenham’s plans for a star signing take a hit amid Real Madrid interest, while AC Milan plot a Chelsea transfer battle – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD DEALT KESSIE TRANSFER BLOW

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has put forward his plan to convince Manchester United and Tottenham target Franck Kessie to move to the Spanish capital, a report has claimed.

The AC Milan midfielder has impressed this season, leading to heightened speculation about his future. Indeed, he is well into the final year of his contract without any concrete sign that an extension is on the way.

In fact, the opposite is reportedly true. Kessie has supposedly rejected Milan’s latest offer because of the salary being proposed.

As for who could snap him up either for a cut-price fee in January or as a free agent next summer, Man Utd and Tottenham boss Antonio Conte have had links with a deal for some time.

According to Caught Offside, citing reports from Spain, though, Madrid boss Ancelotti has weighed in with his attempt to get Kessie to move to Spain.

Ancelotti believes that signing the 24-year-old Ivory Coast international would, if all went well, give Madrid a ‘guaranteed’ midfielder for the next decade.

Madrid have enjoyed the longevity of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro for some time. What’s more, they have proved mainstays in the team amid all of the recent managerial changes for Los Blancos.

Ancelotti reportedly believes that he can ensure Madrid have the same consistency in midfield by integrating Kessie into his plans.

Kessie has played a major part in Milan’s early success this season, with Stefano Pioli’s team level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli after 12 games.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan have joined Chelsea and Atletico Madrid in the transfer hunt for star Angers youngster Mohamed-Ali Cho. (L’Equipe)

Liverpool have revived their interest in Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria. However, Juventus are also in the race for the Switzerland international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Still, Zakaria would prefer to join Xavi’s new regime at Barcelona. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Tottenham have moved into pole position for the signing of Dusan Vlahovic. Indeed, they have edged past Arsenal for the Fiorentina striker. (Corriere dello Sport)

Vlahovic has said that he “can’t wait” to play at the World Cup after Serbia booked their spot at the tournament by beating Portugal 2-1 on Sunday. (Football Italia)

JUVENTUS HAVE POGBA TRANSFER CONCERNS

Juventus want to re-sign Paul Pogba from Man Utd, but believe that Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid look the favourites to sign him. (Caught Offside)

Newcastle are preparing an offer which they hope will tempt Lorenzo Insigne into moving to St James’ Park from Napoli next summer as a free agent. (Rai Radio)

Winger Noa Lang wants to leave Club Brugge as he seeks a step up in his career. What’s more, he has transfer interest from Arsenal and AC Milan. (Voetbal24)

Chelsea have eyes on Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt as defensive targets, but Man Utd remain a transfer rival for the former. (Marca)

Nevertheless, Sevilla centre-back Kounde has admitted that his failed move to Chelsea in the summer affected him. (Telefoot)

BARCELONA HAVE STRIKER EXIT PLAN

Barcelona must get Sevilla’s permission if they are to cut Luuk de Jong’s loan spell at Camp Nou short. However, Youssef En-Nesyri’s injury means that Barca’s La Liga rivals may accept the proposal. (AS)

Dani Alves has passed his medical as he closes in on a return to Barca. (Sport)

River Plate chief Jorge Brito has insisted that “the time has not yet come” for his club to “say goodbye” to Aston Villa target Julian Alvarez. (Fichajes)

ROMA AN OPTION FOR INTER STAR

Midfielder Matias Vecino has revealed that he could leave Inter. Furthermore, a move to Roma could be an option. (CalcioNews24)

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, but negotiations over a purchase clause are proving tough. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Meanwhile, Barcelona find themselves in a similar position over a deal for Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling. (Sport)