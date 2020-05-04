Man Utd want to replace two of their old guard with a pair of dynamic new midfield signings, while Newcastle have outlined their first three priorities when their takeover is done, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SOLSKJAER HAS EYES ON TWO MIDFIELD SIGNINGS

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bring in two new midfielders this summer and has made his wishes clear to the club’s moneymen, according to reports.

With Paul Pogba’s future continuing to attract plenty of publicity, it was reported by Sport over the weekend that Solskjaer was willing to let the midfielder leave to the highest bidder and had already identified Donny van de Beek as their No 1 candidate to replace him in their side.

As per the article, the Ajax midfielder is ‘very much appreciated’ by their coaching and scouting staff and feel he would have an immediate impact on the Premier League were he to be brought to Old Trafford.

As per the report, United’s board have already held talks over a prospective deal to sign the Netherlands international, who is expected to be made available for a fee of €60m (£53.2m) this summer.

United are also said to have rekindled their interest in signing Serbian star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but have been left frustrated by Lazio’s refusal to sell. According to Calciomercato, United have also asked about a deal to sign the Serbian as a replacement for Pogba, but their stance makes any deal unlikely and considerably more costly than any package for Van de Beek – hence why the Dutchman is now seen as a transfer priority.

In addition, United also look ready to make their move to bring Adrien Rabiot to the club from Juventus – a year after missing out on the Frenchman on a free transfer.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United scouted Rabiot earlier this season, and have made plans to swoop for him when the football world gets back to normality.

It’s believed Juve are conscious of the fact that they could make a small fortune by selling a player that cost them nothing and Solskjaer is still said to be looking for an upgrade on Nemanja Matic – despite the club picking up the one-year option to extend the Serbian’s contract.

And it’s claimed that Solskjaer is of the belief that a central midfield three of Van de Beek, Rabiot and Bruno Fernandes will help propel United back into the sphere of Premier League title contenders.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Newcastle will prioritise the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino and the double signing of Philippe Coutinho, whom he managed at Espanyol, and Carles Alena from Barcelona, as soon as their new takeover is ratified. The Magpies also want Arturo Vidal from Barca, but he seems set to move elsewhere (Marca)

Leeds United are exploring the possibility of signing SC Freiburg defender Robin Koch who is rated in the €12m bracket and could be seen as Ben White’s ideal defensive partner in the Premier League. Benfica and Tottenham are also keen (Record)

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has quelled concerns he could leave this summer and insists he remains hugely happy at the club despite being yet to sign a new deal at the Nou Camp (Sport)

Experienced Inter Milan midfielder Borja Valero insists Christian Eriksen ‘only needs time’ to flourish for Antonio Conte’s side and thinks that ‘it’s better if Lautaro Martinez stays’ (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal transfer target Luka Jovic is open to the idea of a potential transfer to AC Milan were he to leave Real Madrid this summer (Fijaches)

David Ospina’s agent has revealed that the goalkeeper is considering his future at Napoli owing to the presence of €35m Alex Meret (Deportes)

River Plate are dreaming of bringing Gonzalo Higuain back to Argentina, while Juventus are reportedly looking at the possibility of signing Julian Alvarez, leading to claims a swap deal could be on (Tuttosport)

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal could reject interest in him from Inter Milan and Newcastle to move to MLS this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla are considering a summer move for Chelsea central midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, but would more than likely only try and strike a loan to buy deal (AS)

Former Inter star Diego Milito has fuelled talk of a move to Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez by admitting it would be an ‘excellent opportunity’ to play with Lionel Messi at the Nou Camp (Movistar)

Juventus’ chief financial officer Fabio Paratici has warned Paul Pogba that he can expect to be severely hit in the pocket were he to force through a transfer away from Manchester United this summer (Sky Italia)

France forward Kylian Mbappe is considering a new deal at Paris Saint-Germain that would almost double his wages and end any talk of a summer move to Liverpool (L’Equipe)

Arsenal centre-back William Saliba, who was loaned back to St Etienne last summer, will be allowed to join his new club for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign after the French season was abandoned (RMC Sport)

Former Espanyol midfielder Pol Llonch wants to return to the club this summer, despite being reportedly linked to rivals Barcelona after an eyecatching season with Willem II (AS)

Napoli are reported to have told surprise suitors Liverpool of the price they would accept for Kalidou Koulibaly after the Senegalese defensive beast was linked with a move to Anfield (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is willing to accept a 50% wage cut to secure a return to Barcelona this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester United have made contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig’s French centre-back Ibrahima Konate (Le10 Sport)

Barcelona are considering a move for Wisla Krakow’s teenage star Michal Karbownik in the summer window (Mundo Deportivo)