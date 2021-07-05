Manchester United get transfer hope over a deal for a Real Madrid man, while Leeds make a €12million bid for a Ligue 1 star – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD GET VARANE HOPE

Manchester United have gained fresh hope over a deal for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to a report.

United have reportedly turned their transfer attention to centre-back after signing Jadon Sancho. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s aim is to find captain Harry Maguire a new long-term defensive partner, but that will not be easy. Varane looks to be the main candidate for the role, although his signing will take time.

Nevertheless, he has reportedly told Madrid that he wants to leave this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

He has also supposedly told United that he would like to move to Old Trafford. That led new manager Carlo Ancelotti feeling resigned to losing the centre-back.

According to Sport (via Sport Witness), though, ex-Everton boss Ancelotti made keeping Varane his ‘first request’ to club chiefs.

As such, he feels aggrieved that he will unlikely get his wish. AS adds, though, that given he has just renewed ties with Madrid, Ancelotti wants to go ‘hand in hand’ with his superiors’ decisions.

As for United’s transfer chase, AS claims that they have begun negotiations over a cut-price deal.

Earlier reports said that Varane will cost £50million, but the Red Devils have entered talks over a cut-price, €45million (£38million) deal.

Varane has racked up 360 appearances for Madrid, playing a leading part in the club winning four Champions League titles and three La Liga crowns since 2011.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Leeds United have made a €12million (£10million) bid for Lyon star Maxwel Cornet. However, the Ligue 1 club have immediately rejected the proposal. (Olympique et Lyonnais)

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, who has skipped his club’s pre-season training camp which started on Monday. (La Dernière Heure)

Roma have made a breakthrough and are subsequently closer to signing goalkeeper Rui Patricio from Wolves. (Corrierre dello Sport)

PSV expect to sell star Netherlands duo Denzel Dumfries and Liverpool-linked Donyell Malen by July 21. (De Telegraaf)

GATTUSO OPENS UP ON TOTTENHAM SNUB

Gennaro Gattuso insists that his treatment from Tottenham fans played its part in him failing to become the club’s new manager. (La Repubblica)

Meanwhile, Tottenham have an interest in Benfica and Switzerland striker Haris Seferovic and are considering an offer. (Rudy Galetti)

West Ham forward Felipe Anderson has reached an agreement over a permanent move to Lazio and is consequently putting pressure on the Hammers to sell him. (Calciomercato)

While Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has links with Porto, the Portuguese club have made no concrete move yet. (Record)

CHELSEA TRANSFER EXIT IN DOUBT

Flamengo sporting director Bruno Spindel admits that a transfer for Chelsea forward Kenedy will prove difficult. (UOL Esporte)

Arsenal are one of the clubs with the strongest interest in a deal for Barcelona goalkeeper Neto. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan have registered in a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. Indeed, the Spaniard could leave for around €20million (£17million). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

ENRIQUE HAILED FOR SPAIN INFLUENCE

Sergio Busquets says that Spain are “lucky and privileged” to have Luis Enrique as coach. However, the midfielder has fired a warning over Euro 2020 semi-final opponents Italy. (AS)

Barcelona are willing to terminate the contracts of midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti to free up space in their wage bill and budget. (Goal)

Mario Balotelli is closing in on a move to Adana Demirspor, who recently earned promotion to the Turkish top flight. (A Spor)