Manchester United are plotting a surprise late transfer move for a highly-rated LaLiga midfielder, Tottenham are being linked with three exciting deals, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk has news of an astonishing Liverpool offer for one of their former players.

ARAMBARRI TO SOLVE MAN UTD MIDFIELD CONUNDRUM

Manchester United are reportedly planning a shock late transfer window move to sign Getafe midfielder Mauro Arambarri.

The 25-year-old is one of the best all-round midfielders in LaLiga, where he has shone at Getafe since 2017.

He’s made 143 appearances during his time at the LaLiga outfit and has caught the eye with his all-action displays.

He’s been mentioned as a player United were keeping their eyes on in the past. Now, according to AS, they have been given strong encouragement that a deal could be finalised this summer.

The Uruguay international has just two years left on his deal and appears unlikely to sign an extension. And Getafe know that the time is right to sell now to maximise his market value.

As per AS, Barcelona have already been in touch with regards a possible deal. However, with finances tight, they are looking at a loan-to-buy option.

However, Getafe would prefer the straight cash sale. And that has reportedly encouraged United’s director of football John Murtough to make his move.

A deal worth £25m has been mooted for a player also being tracked by Valencia and Atletico Madrid.

However, it’s United who look best placed to move. Furthermore, Arambarri could help United play the more expansive brand of football Ole Gunnar Solskjaer craves. The Norwegian wants to sign a midfielder capable of doing the job of both Scott McTominay and Fred.

While the pair have done well together, there’s a fear they could come unstuck playing individually against the better sides. And that’s where Arambarri could come in as a potential fix.

TOTTENHAM LOOK TO AOUAR, MCKENNIE AND DUARTE

Tottenham are ready to make a move to bring in highly-rated Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar to the club this week. (Calciomercato)

Tottenham are pushing to sign Juventus and USA midfielder Weston McKennie in a swap deal for Tanguy Ndombele. (Tuttosport)

Tottenham are targeting Granada centre-back Domingos Duarte as an alternative to Villarreal’s Pau Torres. (IDEAL)

Everton are readying a shock late window approach for Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha, who has been watched by Leeds. However, the Brazilian looks most likely to sign for Atletico Madrid. (Sky Deutschland)

Jules Kounde’s agent Jonathan Kebe has told Sevilla that Chelsea will bid for the defender this week. (ABC de Sevilla)

Arsenal are quoting a price of £20m after an unnamed Bundesliga club made a firm approach for Eddie Nketiah. (The Athletic)

BIG CLAIMS MADE ABOUT LIVERPOOL, COUTINHO REUNION

Liverpool continue to push to re-sign Philippe Coutinho in a cut-price deal, having asked Barcelona on several occasions. (Mundo Deportivo)

Kurt Zouma will pick from three options before the window shuts: a move to Tottenham or West Ham, or staying at Chelsea. (TF1)

AC Milan and Barcelona will go head-to-head to sign unsettled Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva. (various)

Barcelona are reportedly considering an offer to sign Sevilla frontman Luuk de Jong, who is also on West Ham’s radar. (Sport)

Tottenham continue to chase Cristiano Ronaldo, despite officials at Juventus dismissing the prospects of the superstar leaving. (various)

ERLING HAALAND CLAUSE TO KICK IN FROM JANUARY

Erling Haaland’s £64m contract release clause will become active in January, not next summer as previously reported. (Marca)

Napoli are emerging as surprise suitors for Miralem Pjanic having made contact for the unwanted Barcelona midfielder. (Corriere dello Sport)

Southampton are edging closer to completing a €7.5m (£6.4m) deal to sign Torino defender Lyanco. (Tuttosport)

Bayern Munich chief Herbert Hainer says David Alaba kissing the Real Madrid badge during his presentation shocked him. (BILD)

Chelsea are willing to pay more than RB Leipzig and are also willing to beat Manchester City to Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea’s forgotten Italian full-back Davide Zappacosta will join Atalanta on a four-year deal this week. (Sky Italia)

Roma are looking to sign France defender Clement Lenglet from Barcelona with Jose Mourinho looking to bolster his defensive options. (Corriere dello Sport)

Pol Lirola want to return to Marseille from Fiorentina with a medical reported to have been scheduled. (SportMediaSet)

Barcelona midfielder Alex Collado is attracting the attention of Braga with just eight days left in the transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Milan are closing on the signing of Monaco striker Pietro Pellegri, who should arrive on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Italia)

Atletico Madrid’s offer for Dusan Vlahovic has been rejected by Fiorentina, leaving Tottenham with hopes of a late window raid. (Fabrizio Romano)

Diego Simeone admits Atletico will be pushing hard to sign a new striker before the window shuts next week. (AS)