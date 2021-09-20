Manchester United are planning a signing that will take their side to the next level in January, a Barcelona star has responded to Liverpool interest, while Monday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Everton are in for a Milan star.

KESSIE TOPS MAN UTD JANUARY AGENDA

Manchester United are eyeing an ambitious January deal to bring in Franck Kessie – and hope it could be the catalyst to push for the Premier League title.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have started the season in excellent fashion. Sunday’s 2-1 win at West Ham means they now have 13 points from 15 available, placing them level at the top with Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Red Devils have certainly found their rhythm in attack – hardly a surprise given their wealth of attacking options.

They also seem to have found more solidity in defence – thanks to the arrival of serial winner Raphael Varane.

However, their central midfield remains one potential weak point. Links to Declan Rice are commonplace, though his fee appears too high.

A solution, however, could emerge in January in the shape of Kessie. The midfielder has less than 10 months remaining on his deal at Milan with talks over an extension failing to yield an outcome.

As such, he can talk to interested overseas suitors from January.

As per Mundo Deportivo, United are now firmly in the mix to sign the Ivorian. Indeed, with Milan not wanting to lose him on a free next summer, United’s director of football John Murtough may look to land him in January for a cut-price fee.

Kessie’s all-action style would be well suited to the Premier League. And his arrival mid-season might just be the spur they need to end their nine-year wait to win the Premier League title.

PEDRI COOLS LIVERPOOL LINKS

Pedri remains determined to sign a new deal at Barcelona and will snub any approach from Liverpool, amid claims of an €80m bid. (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Milan are chasing a January deal for Donny van de Beek – but Manchester United must lower their demands for any deal to go through. ( L’Interista)

Manchester United lead the chase to River Plate attacker Nicolas De La Cruz following a recommendation from Edinson Cavani. (Fijaches)

Rafa Benitez is trying to persuade Everton to secure the signing of AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, with his deal dur to expire in the summer. (Calciomercato)

BAYERN, JUVE CHASE RUDIGER DEAL

Juventus and Bayern Munich are emerging as solid options to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a pre-contract in January. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool are positioning themselves to make a blockbuster summer move to bring Erling Haaland to the club in 2022. (Mundo Deportivo)

AC Milan are emerging as the leading contenders to sign Alexandre Lacazette and are hoping to secure a deal in January. (Calciomercato)

Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso expects Tottenham and Man City target Dusan Vlahovic to snub a new deal amid fears he could leave next summer. (LaViola News)

Barcelona have a two-year option on Ansu Fati’s contract which will kick in even if they don’t agree a new deal with the player. (Sport)

DYBALA NEARS NEW JUVENTUS DEAL

Paulo Dybala has reportedly come to an agreement over a new deal with Juventus, which will keep him in Turin until 2024. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are preparing to huge offers to bring Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Dani Olmo to the club next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

Borussia Dortmund chief CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke is resigning himself to losing Erling Haaland next summer. (Welt am Sonntag)

Chelsea fancy Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also being chased by Juventus during the January window. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Ligue 1 side Lens are planning a surprise January raid on Liverpool for Divock Origi. (Fijaches)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea are weighing up a January swoop for Matthijs de Ligt following comments from agent Mino Raiola. (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale faces around two months on the sidelines having sustained a muscular problem. (Sport)

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves is likely to join Brazilian club Flamengo on a free transfer. (Fijaches)

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini remains confident the club can agree a contract extension Franck Kessie, with a number of clubs keen on a deal. (DAZN)

