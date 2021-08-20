Euro Paper Talk: Nuno makes demand to Tottenham over new budget buy

Nuno Espirito Santo has told Tottenham the identity of the defender he now wants them to sign, while Manchester United may receive a rival enquiry from a familiar suitor for one of their stars – all in Friday’s Euro transfer gossip.

TOTTENHAM URGED BY NUNO TO SIGN NEW DEFENSIVE TARGET

Nuno Espirito Santo has urged Tottenham to sign Granada centre-back Domingos Duarte, according to Fichajes.

Tottenham began their season in fine fashion with a Premier League win over champions Manchester City. However, they have come crashing back down to earth after a rotated lineup lost the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off to Pacos De Ferreira.

It is clear that more depth is required in the Spurs squad before the transfer window closes. They are particularly looking to strengthen in defence, an area they wanted two signings in.

They are half-way there after adding Cristian Romero to their squad from Atalanta earlier this month. But the search is still ongoing for their next centre-back addition.

The emergence of Japhet Tanganga may have affected their plans, but they still seem to be pursuing another centre-back. For example, they remain interested in a move for Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu, as per Calciomercato.

But over in Spain, Fichajes claim Nuno has found a potentially more cost-effective option. The source suggests he has “demanded” the signing of his Portuguese compatriot Domingos Duarte from La Liga outfit Granada.

Duarte has been with Granada since 2019, when he joined them from Sporting CP after a loan spell with Deportivo La Coruna. He played in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final loss to Manchester United last season, a few months after becoming a full Portugal international. Now, he could be ready to take the next step in his career.

Duarte to fit within Tottenham budget

Fichajes note that Duarte would be a “low cost” option, which Nuno is aware of. He reportedly feels the 26-year-old would be a shrewd addition to a Tottenham squad that he wants to challenge for the top four again.

Even though a move to Tottenham would be a “high quality jump” for Duarte, Nuno reportedly feels he is capable of adapting. What’s more, the fact that his contract only runs until 2023 means he won’t be as expensive as some other targets.

It is not exactly clear how much Duarte may cost, or whether he is Tottenham’s priority, but he would be a new name for them to consider.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

ATALANTA WANT AMAD BACK

Atalanta are interested in taking their former winger Amad Diallo back on loan from Manchester United. Sheffield United have also been looking into such a deal. (Tutto Atalanta)

Chelsea are considering the possibility of signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid if they feel they need another midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano)

The agent of Dusan Vlahovic is in negotiations with Manchester City, despite Fiorentina insisting they do not want to sell their star striker. They could, though, accept €100m. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Jose Mourinho wants one Arsenal raid instead of another after missing out on Granit Xhaka. The Roma boss has now requested the loan-with-option signing of Lucas Torreira. (La Repubblica)

Leeds United have negotiated personal terms with Noa Lang, but now must discuss a transfer with Club Brugge. (Voetbal Belgie)

ARSENAL MIDFIELDER WANTED BY FORMER LOAN CLUB

Besiktas want to take Mohamed Elneny back from Arsenal – who will seemingly not offer him a contract extension beyond its expiry date of 2022 – after a loan spell there in 2019-20. (Haberturk)

Tottenham are serious about signing Nahitan Nandez, who is close to leaving Cagliari. (La Nuova Sardegna)

Everton will offer a salary of £4.8m per season to convince Lazio forward Joaquin Correa to join them. The two clubs are close to agreeing a £36m fee. (La Lazio Siamo Noi)

Transfer Chatter - Lewandowski sale could scupper Man Utd's Haaland chances, three PL teams chasing Madueke and Chelsea in for French midfielder Robert Lewandowski's sale could scupper Manchester United's chances of signing Erling Haaland; Spurs, Leicester and Everton all chasing Noni Madueke from PSV and Chelsea join the race for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, all in today's transfer chatter.

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie could be available for a €30m transfer this summer. England is his likeliest destination. (Tuttosport)

Indeed, Tottenham and Everton would be potential suitors for the USA international. (Calciomercato.it)

DISPARITY OVER LIVERPOOL TRANSFER

There is a large contrast between what Lyon want to pay for Xherdan Shaqiri and what Liverpool would prefer to receive. (Le Progres)

Tottenham, Inter Milan or Atletico Madrid could present an offer for Lorenzo Insigne in January. However, the winger would be happy to stay at Napoli, where his contract expires next year. (Corriere Dello Sport)

Atalanta have enquired about Metz midfielder Pape Sarr, who has also attracted interest from both Manchester clubs. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Chelsea have agreed to sell Davide Zappacosta to Serie A side Fiorentina after two loan spells back in Italy. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Atletico Madrid are preparing to meet the €30m asking price for Matheus Cunha after previous links with Leeds. (Kicker)

Where next for Robert Lewandowski – Man City, Liverpool, Real Madrid or staying at Bayern Munich?

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Kylian Mbappe is the only possible target Real Madrid are looking to sign in the final days of the current transfer window. (AS)

Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who is out of contract next summer, has been offered to Inter Milan. (L’Interista)

Brighton have become the latest English side to show an interest in Sampdoria defender Omar Colley. (ClubDoria46)

Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Roma to sign ex-Everton loanee Robin Olsen. If he agrees personal terms, he will replace Aaron Ramsdale. (Il Messaggero)

AC Milan are keen on Italy and Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, who earned Premier League admirers at Euro 2020. (Tuttosport)