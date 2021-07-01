Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has eyes on two transfer targets, with the fee rising for one, while an Arsenal man rejects an exit offer – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

NUNO HAS TOTTENHAM TRANSFER PLAN

New Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is eyeing deals for midfielder Joao Palhinha and striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer, a report claims.

The Portuguese faces a pivotal first transfer window to help push Spurs back up the Premier League table and fighting for major silverware. Reports have claimed that he is looking into a centre-back transfer, that of former Wolves colleague Conor Coady. However, other positions also feature on his radar.

Spurs have had transfer links with Sporting’s Portugal midfielder Palhinha for a few weeks.

According to A Bola (via Sport Witness), Sporting would have accepted a bid of €30million (26million) before Euro 2020 began. However, Palhinha became a senior international in March and played twice in the tournament, his fee rising as a result.

The newspaper adds that Tottenham would have to pay ‘way above’ their earlier valuation. What’s more, Atalanta have now joined the 25-year-old’s list of suitors.

Leicester and Wolves have also have an interest, along with Sevilla, Napoli and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Football London reports that Spurs have opened talks to sign Fiorentina striker Vlahovic.

The Serbian is reportedly valued at £36million, having scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A games last season.

Speculation over Harry Kane’s future continues to swirl and the source adds that Vlahovic could be ‘poised’ to step into the England captain’s shoes should he leave.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Arsenal defender William Saliba has rejected a loan deal offer from Rennes. (Ouest France)

Football agent Giulio Tedeschi has warned the Gunners that target Andrea Belotti would struggle to recreate his Serie A form in the Premier League. (Torino Granata)

Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares will travel to London on Thursday to complete his transfer to Arsenal. (Record)

Real Madrid are still waiting for Manchester United-linked Raphael Varane to make a decision over his future. However, he must make up his mind soon after he entered the final year of his deal. (Mundo Deportivo)

BARCELONA HOPEFUL OVER MESSI

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says that he still hopes Lionel Messi will sign a new deal, despite the Argentine becoming a free agent on Thursday. (Onda Cero)

West Ham have begun keeping tabs on a transfer for Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen. (SportItalia)

Leeds United have a ‘super’ offer ready for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. (Calciomercato)

Meanwhile, Leeds are finalising a deal to sign Barcelona full-back Junior Firpo. (Mundo Deportivo)

CHELSEA BEATEN TO HAKIMI TRANSFER

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has confirmed that Chelsea target Achraf Hakimi is instead closing in on a move to Paris Saint-Germain. (Sky Sport Italia)

Former Tottenham managerial candidate Erik ten Hag shocked Spurs chiefs in his interview, hence him fading away as an option. (Voetbal Zone)

Tottenham have interest in centre-back Jules Kounde, but Real Madrid could tempt Sevilla into accepting Isco as a makeweight in a transfer. (Sport)

Arsene Wenger has backed his former Arsenal star Patrick Vieira to be a success as Crystal Palace manager. (beIN Sports)

Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta has thrown his support behind striker Alvaro Morata after his crucial Euro 2020 goal against Croatia. (Marca)