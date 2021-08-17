Three top targets have all snubbed moves to Tottenham – but Fabio Paratici is closing on two other big transfers, Liverpool have been tipped as contenders to sign Erling Haaland in 2022, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Arsenal are chasing three Barcelona stars as part of a swap deal.

MILENKOVIC, NANDEZ CLOSE ON TOTTENHAM MOVES

Tottenham have seen offers to sign a trio of top stars fall flat – but Fabio Paratici is making progress on two other big signings.

Nuno Espirito Santo got his reign off to the best possible start with a 1-0 win over champions Manchester City. He started the game with a flat-back four – but it’s widely known he wants to play a three-man defence this season.

In order to do so, he needs to bring in more central defenders.

However, a move for top target Pau Torres now looks destined to fail. As per Marca, he has officially told Spurs he has no interest in making the move to north London. Despite Tottenham matching his €50m (£43m) exit clause, Torres prefers to stay at his hometown club, given their offer of Champions League football.

And that’s not the only big-name player to snub Spurs in the last 24 hours.

Indeed, as per il Corriere dello Sport, their No 1 striker target Dusan Vlahovic now looks destined to sign for Atletico Madrid. The Italian paper claims the player is close to agreeing the switch, after Atleti saw an increased bid of €70m accepted.

And another forward in the form of Lautaro Martinez is also unwilling to make the move. Alongside Arsenal, the pair have been tipped with ambitious moves for the Argentine.

However, he’s now informed Inter and his agent he wishes to stay at the San Siro.

Paratici working on double Tottenham deal

It’s not all bad news for Spurs, however.

After the snub from Torres, Paratici does look likely to land a new defender in the form of Nikola Milenkovic. The towering Serb has been linked with West Ham. However, talks have now broken off, leaving Tottenham with a free run, reports trusted Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

And Tottenham are also stepping up talks to land Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nadez. The Cagliari star, rated at €25m, is the subject of a firm approach from Paratici.

As per Sky Sport Italia, Spurs have signalled their intent to match his asking price, with the player also keen to move.

LIVERPOOL ‘FAVOURITES’ TO SIGN ERLING HAALAND

Michael Rummenigge, brother of Karl-Heinz, reckons Liverpool are favourites to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Sport1)

Arsenal will ask for one of Martin Braithwaite, Miralem Pjanic or Samuel Umtiti if Barcelona move for Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng or Alexandre Lacazette. (Sport)

Jules Kounde has made it clear to Sevilla that he wants to make the next step of his career and join Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo)

Everton midfielder James Rodriguez looks likely to sign for Atletico Madrid after making clear his wish to quit Goodison. (Marca)

Rennes, Lyon and AC Milan are all battling to sign unwanted Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (various)

RONALDO LINKED WITH MAN UTD, MAN CITY

Manchester United have been alerted to claims that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are working on an exit plan for the Portugal forward. (La Repubblica)

Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Ronaldo back to Real Madrid to help wrestle the title back off Atletico Madrid. (El Chiringuito)

Agent Jorge Mendes, meanwhile, has offered Manchester City the chance to sign Ronaldo. (O Jogo)

Inter Milan reportedly want to sign Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku. (Sky Italia)

Sergio Aguero has set his sights on a move to the MLS after asking to leave Barcelona following the exit of Lionel Messi. (Phil Kitromilides)

Emerson Palmieri has hit out at Thomas Tuchel over his lack of chances as a move to Lyon emerges as a likely option. (Fabrizio Romano)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan are on the verge of completing a move for Alessandro Florenz, paying Roma a €1m loan fee which will become a permanent €4m deal next summer. (Tuttosport)

Sevilla are closing on a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Thomas Delaney. (Marca)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has been offered to both Lazio and Roma as talks to sell him gather pace. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Getafe are hoping to sign defender Jorge Cuenca from Villarreal following the news that Pau Torres looks likely to stay. (Marca)

Juventus will agree a €35m fee with Sassuolo for Arsenal midfield target Manuel Locatelli. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham look set to sign Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic after the trail went cold for London rivals West Ham. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Chelsea winger Kenedy’s transfer to Flamengo has been delayed by a positive COVID-19 test. (Odia)