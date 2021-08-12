Euro Paper Talk: Paratici to learn lesson with first Tottenham bid for star

Tottenham will likely face disappointment as they prepare a first midfielder transfer offer, while Aston Villa make a £10million bid – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS EYE PALHINHA TRANSFER

Tottenham have prepared a first offer for Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha after failing with a loan request, according to a report.

Spurs have enjoyed a solid first transfer window under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo so far. Pierluigi Gollini has added a new goalkeeping option, while his former Atalanta colleague Cristian Romero will bolster the defence. Further forward, meanwhile, Bryan Gil has swapped places with Erik Lamela.

However, a new midfielder is reportedly another summer priority for Nuno.

Previous reports have linked Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria with a move to north London, but he could yet move to Arsenal. The Daily Star has also reported that Tottenham have had a loan bid rejected for Portugal international Palhinha.

More recently, Record (via Sport Witness) claims that Spurs have now readied a first, €20million (£17million) offer for the midfielder’s permanent transfer.

Indeed, Tottenham chief Fabio Paratici and the club reportedly believe that sum will suffice.

However, Sporting will reply by saying that they want at least €40million (£34million). They could also demand Spurs pay Palhinha’s €60million (£51million) release clause.

But that looks unlikely because the Portuguese giants need to balance their books and could accept a lower offer.

Palhinha could work well alongside Nuno given the pair’s Portuguese connection. The 26-year-old missed only two league games last season and starred for his country at Euro 2020.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Aston Villa have had a £10million bid rejected for Lens midfielder Cheick Doucoure. (Made in Lens)

Everton are unlikely to sign PSV Eindhoven defender Denzel Dumfries, despite reaching a transfer agreement. Instead, Inter are closing in on his arrival. (Calciomercato)

Indeed, Dumfries to Inter is a done deal worth €12million (£10million) and €2.5million (£2million) in bonuses. (SportItalia)

Benfica have registered interest in Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti following an injury to Jan Vertonghen. (Record)

Nice attempted to sign West Ham’s Issa Diop, but walked away because the deal seemed ‘too complex’. (L’Equipe)

ODEGAARD FUTURE IS BURNING ISSUE

The future of Real Madrid midfielder and Arsenal target Martin Odegaard has become a ‘burning issue’ for the La Liga club. (AS)

Tottenham must iron out an issue over their payment terms for Takehiro Tomiyasu’s transfer. Nevertheless, the Bologna centre-back wants the move to Spurs. (Calciomercato)

Wolves attacker Patrick Cutrone has said that he feels “very happy” to move back to Italy as he closes in on a loan move to Empoli. (Sky Italy)

Meanwhile, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham will have a ‘decisive’ Thursday, amid transfer links with Roma and Arsenal. (Sky Italy)

Furthermore, Roma have been offered current Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette. (Calciomercato)

INTER READY OFFER FOR INSIGNE

Inter are preparing an offer of €15million (£13million) plus Alexis Sanchez for Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne. (Corriere dello Sport)

Tottenham intend to invest ‘big’ in a new forward and still have Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic on their radar. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

However, Arsenal have joined the race for the Serbia international. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

LEEDS TARGET HAS TRANSFER INTEREST

Hertha Berlin manager Pal Dardai has confirmed that Leeds transfer target Matheus Cunha has “a lot of offers”. (Kicker)

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri is closing in on a move to Lyon. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Lyon have also made initial forays into a deal for Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could wait until deadline day before making a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. (AS)