Tottenham are eyeing up a third raid on Serie A for a star under Jose Mourinho’s wing, while a Man Utd man has interest from Italy – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

PARATICI EYES TOTTENHAM, IBANEZ TRANSFER

Tottenham transfer chief Fabio Paratici has eyes on a raid on Jose Mourinho’s Roma for defender Roger Ibanez, according to a report.

Former Juventus official Paratici moved to Spurs earlier this year and used his associations with the Italian market to help Nuno Espirito Santo in his first transfer window as manager.

In the end, Tottenham brought in defender and goalkeeper duo Cristian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini, respectively, from Atalanta.

According to Calciomercato, Paratici is eyeing a hat-trick of signings from the Serie A since moving to London. Indeed, he wants rising Roma star Ibanez.

The centre-back moved to the Italian capital from Atalanta in January 2020 on an initial 18-month loan deal. However, he signed a permanent contract until 2025 in March this year.

The 22-year-old made his Serie A debut for Roma in June 2020 and has not looked back since. In fact, he played 30 league games last term and has played every minute in the competition this campaign.

Franck Kessie could solve Spurs midfield problem Kessie could be available for a cut-price in January.

Mourinho reportedly had interest in Ibanez when he was at Tottenham and, as a result of the manager making the player a crucial part of his plans at Roma, the Tottenham raid would be an ambitious one.

Roma director Tiago Pinto said of Ibanez amid his new deal in March: “Roger is one of a number of young and talented players that the club wants to build around, both now and for the future.

“Since arriving in Rome he has been improving on a consistent basis. We are confident he still has a lot more room to grow.”

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Roma manager Mourinho and director Pinto are considering a January swoop for Diogo Dalot. They want the Manchester United full-back on loan, but with a purchase option. (Calciomercato)

Inter defender Milan Skriniar opted to stay with the Serie A club this summer due to his ‘conviction’ to succeed, amid interest in from Tottenham. (FC Inter News)

Chelsea are determined to fend off Juventus interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with Paris Saint-Germain, Man Utd, Liverpool and AC Milan interested. (TuttoJuve)

Officials from the Spain national team are working on convincing Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino to switch allegiances. He has represented England at youth level, but has a Spanish father. (Cadena Ser)

Ajax attacker David Neres has another ‘opportunity’ to find a route out of the Dutch club. Atletico Madrid and Sevilla have had links, but Liverpool have also shown past interest. (AS)

TORREIRA TAKES AIM AT ARSENAL

On-loan Fiorentina midfielder Lucas Torreira says that parent club Arsenal cost him a Uruguay call-up for the recent international break. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Flamengo manager Renato Portaluppi has said that Man Utd loanee Andreas Pereira now sees himself as a defensive-minded midfielder. (Coluna do Fla)

Cristiano Ronaldo broke a pact with Juventus that if he did not leave before August 15, he would stay in Turin. (Cadena Ser)

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid rejected the chance to sign the 36-year-old before he returned to Old Trafford. (Cadena Ser)

MAN CITY WARY OF DE BRUYNE FITNESS

Manchester City’s medical staff are doing everything they can to avoid another injury to Kevin de Bruyne, following recent ankle problems. (Voetbal24)

Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit says that N’Golo Kante deserves to win the Ballon d’Or instead of Chelsea colleague Jorginho. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Man Utd defender Raphael Varane says that he feels excited to build up a better partnership with fellow centre-back Harry Maguire. (TV2)

BARCELONA MANAGER LATEST

Barcelona president Joan Laporta is asking Pep Guardiola if he wants to return to the Spanish giants. What’s more, he will not give up in his efforts to get the Man City boss in. (El Nacional)

Laporta held an hour-long emergency meeting about current manager Ronald Koeman’s future following Monday’s 1-1 La Liga draw with Granada. (ESPN)

Former Inter boss Antonio Conte and ex-Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo are on Barcelona’s radar. (Football Italia)

Meanwhile, Marco Asensio will hold talks with Real Madrid over his future amid a bit-part role this season. (El Larguero)