Tottenham receive a major boost after a transfer rival threatens to walk away from a deal, while West Ham eye another star looked at by Spurs – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TOTTENHAM GET VLAHOVIC TRANSFER BOOST

Atletico Madrid have begun to look elsewhere for a new attacking signing after the demands posed for Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic, a report claims.

Both sides are reportedly involved in a tug of war for the Serbia international, who has starred for Fiorentina in Serie A of late. Spurs want the 21-year-old to support Harry Kane in attack next season, while Atletico see him as Luis Suarez’s long-term replacement. As such, both clubs have supposedly submitted bids.

Atletico went in first with an offer of €50million (£42million) plus bonuses for Vlahovic. Tottenham, though, trumped that offer, proposing €60million (£51million) for the striker.

However, neither offer has tempted Fiorentina, who want to tie their star man down to a new contract with a release clause of €70million (£59million).

Sky Italia now reports that Atletico have matched Tottenham’s bid, but received the same response.

And while La Nazione adds that the Spanish giants could include young defender Nehuen Perez in a deal, they are now beginning to look elsewhere.

The ‘high demands’ set by Fiorentina and Vlahovic’s agent Darko Ristic are ‘driving’ the reigning La Liga champions ‘away’, allowing Spurs to potentially step in with an offer that will seal his transfer.

Furthermore, Fiorentina have identified Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca as their potential replacement for Vlahovic.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham have joined Tottenham and Inter Milan in the transfer hunt for Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez. (La Repubblica)

However, Leeds United – who had previous interest in Nandez – have returned to the scene. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Arsenal are ready to move on either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette in potential swap deals. As such, Barcelona have taken interest and are monitoring the duo. (Sport)

Barcelona may have just signed Sergio Aguero, but his injury has forced boss Ronald Koeman to ask for transfer reinforcements. (Sport)

The Gunners could yet bring in a manager and player duo, with Antonio Conte potentially replacing Arteta alongside striker Lautaro Martinez’s arrival from Inter. (Tuttosport)

EVERTON TO MAKE TRANSFER BID

Everton will make a £2million bid for Schalke’s USA striker Matthew Hoppe. (Ekrem Konur)

Brazilian side Flamengo have formalised an offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, with Everton also in the race. (Globo Esporte)

However, the Brazilian wants to move to his home country in the hope of attracting attention from Brazil manager Tite. (TNT Sports)

Newcastle forward Joelinton says that while the Magpies are a “great club”, they are “below” the teams he wants to aspire to play for. (UOL)

LIVERPOOL TRANSFER HUNT OFF

Lille’s Liverpool-linked midfielder Renato Sanches will undergo surgery on a knee injury. As such, a summer transfer is off the cards and he will be out of action until September. (L’Equipe)

Galatasaray have made a ‘surprise’ approach to sign Rangers star Ianis Hagi. However, Gers boss Steven Gerrard rejected the €4million (£3.4million) offer. (Sporx)

Sevilla and Chelsea-linked centre-back target Jules Kounde’s future remains up in the air, despite him starting in the opening La Liga game of the season. Indeed, Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui had limited options. (Marca)

PREM CLUBS OFFERED BARCELONA MAN

The Premier League’s big six clubs have all been offered Barcelona starlet Ilaix Moriba. Barca are looking to sell following the 18-year-old’s refusal to extend his contract. (90min)

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says that he will not be forced to overpay to tie Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka to new contracts. (Kicker)

Jordi Alba has rejected claims that his unwillingness to take a pay cut partly caused Lionel Messi’s departure. In fact, he has insisted that he is willing to reduce his salary. (Goal)