Real Madrid have included a Man Utd star in a huge triple raid they are looking to make next summer, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Newcastle backed out of a deal for a Valencia defender.

ANCELOTTI WANTS HUGE TRIPLE REAL DEAL

Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly intent on bringing three of the best players in the world to Real Madrid next summer.

Real will renew their interest in PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, having flirted with a big-money deal throughout this summer’s window.

The LaLiga giants were rebuffed in their efforts to sign the France forward, who will be available on a free transfer next year.

And the report from Marca adds that Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Manchester United playmaker Paul Pogba will also be targeted.

Haaland is rumoured to be keen on moving to Madrid, having previously been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Norwegian will be available for €75million at the end of this season as part of a clause in his Dortmund contract.

As for Pogba, the Red Devils midfielder has been linked with a switch to the Bernabeu for the past two seasons.

The Frenchman’s contract, like Mbappe, will also expire in 2022 and he has not shown signs of penning a new deal.

It would appear that United may also be planning for the future, with a report on Thursday claiming that West Ham star Declan Rice could be Old Trafford bound next summer.

NEWCASTLE BACKED OUT ON VALENCIA DEAL

Newcastle had “strong interest” in Mouctar Diakhaby, but they did not meet Valencia’s £8.6m asking price for the defender. (Super Deporte)

Besiktas have made their first move for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, submitting an official offer. (NTV Spor)

Ousmane Dembele will be offered a Barcelona renewal this month following the departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. (RAC)

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Tottenham and Chelsea. (Calciomercato)

There was never any chance of Barcelona signing Portugal forward Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, despite Frenchman Antoine Griezmann heading back to the club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Barcelona are paying just €1million for Luuk de Jong’s loan spell this season. That is down to Sevilla’s determination to get rid of him. (Diario de Sevilla)

Lorenzo Insigne is at odds with Napoli over his future, with the forward potentially set to move to Inter on a free transfer next summer if his contract isn’t extended. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid striker Mariano came close to joining Valencia on loan but the deal fell through on transfer window deadline day, according to his agent. (ESPN Football)

Barcelona have set Ronald Koeman the target of winning LaLiga if he wants to extend his contract. (Diario AS)

Federico Fazio is reportedly ready to take legal action against Roma to be reinstated in the team. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

Former striker Christian Vieri said Juventus should have signed Mauro Icardi over Moise Kean this summer. ‘It’s easy for Icardi to score 20 goals’. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Genoa have officially announced the signing of Pablo Galdames, who arrives on a free transfer to the Grifone. (Football Italia)