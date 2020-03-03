Man Utd could find their coffers boosted to the tune of €120m with talks taking place over two players, while Liverpool could be beaten to a top target at the insistence of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD IN TALKS OVER €120M SALE OF POGBA, SANCHEZ

Inter Milan have had a change of heart and would now consider signing Alexis Sanchez this summer – but have set two conditions before the deal can be struck.

The Chilean playmaker joined Inter on a season-long loan deal last summer, but his hopes of making the move permanent appear to have been dashed after Inter were reported to have decided against signing him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talked about welcoming the player back to Old Trafford.

But according to Tuttosport, Dries Mertens’ decision to renew his contract at Napoli this summer instead of securing a potential switch to the San Siro has forced Antonio Conte’s side to think their stance on Sanchez.

As such, it’s claimed Inter have told Sanchez a deal can now be reached after all – but they’re only willing to pay a maximum of €20m for the player. Despite the lowly sum, United are likely to accept the deal if only to get the millstone that is Sanchez off their back. Furthermore, Tuttosport claims they have told Sanchez he will have to lower his wage demands by around 50%, amid claims he is seeking a wage of around €200,000 a week to make his move permanent.

And with his options narrowing by the week, Inter are hoping Sanchez accepts their proposal and signs on the dotted line this summer.

And Sanchez is unlikely to be the only big-name departure at Old Trafford this summer, with the same paper claiming talks over a deal to take Paul Pogba back to Juventus are already well underway.

The Italian paper states Juve director Fabio Paratici has already agreed personal terms with Pogba over a summer move to the Allianz Stadium and will now begin to talk with United over agreeing on a transfer fee.

It’s claimed Paratici will lean on Mino Raiola to help get the deal done on the understanding that Pogba now has his heart set on the move, with the price likely to go through at €100m in a move that will, ultimately, suit all parties.

AND THE REST

Juventus will target a summer deal for Timo Werner to appease Cristiano Ronaldo’s request for a new striker, with Gabriel Jesus and Mauro Icardi also on their wanted list (Tuttosport)

As a result, Athletic Bilbao are looking at the possibility of signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain as a free agent this summer (Marca)

Liverpool saw an official offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir of €18m rejected last summer – but could renew that interest this summer amid links to Leicester, Burnley and Sheffield United (Vole)

Man City and PSG have both contacted Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent, Fali Ramadani, and have submitted an offer for the defender that will “take your breathe away” (Il Mattino)

Barcelona will offer Inter Milan €70m plus Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo to land striker Lautaro Martinez this summer (Sport)

Manchester City have beaten Barcelona to the signing of Brazil youth international Yan Couto, paying his club Coritiba €6m this summer and then a further €6m in instalments (Globoesporte)

AC Milan have offered Ralf Rangnick a three-year deal at San Siro to become their new manager this summer, with an option of a fourth year on the table (Gazzetta dello Sport)

AC Milan are ready to try again for Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi after missing out on him in January (Calciomercato)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence at the Bernabeu on Sunday for the El Clasico could be a prelude to a summer return to Real Madrid after witnessing their 2-0 victory over Barcelona (El Chiringuito)

Juventus are looking to keep a hold of Turkish defender Merih Demiral, despite interest in him from Arsenal, AC Milan and Leicester City (Calciomercato)

Everton scout Carlo Jacomuzzi has dropped a big hint over the club’s interest in Napoli winger Hirving Lozano (Area Napoli)

Valencia and Real Betis are negotiating for the transfer of Zou Feddal this week (Marca)

Porto full-back Alex Telles, who is a Chelsea target, has rejected a contract extension at the Portuguese club (A Bola)

Borussia Dortmund are in no hurry to sell Jadon Sancho this summer and are reported to have told suitors Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea they will demand €140m (£121m) for the winger (Bild)

Lazio are looking to tie down Spanish playmaker Luis Alberto to a new deal until June 2025 (Gazzetta dello Sport)

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann would like to keep left-back Angelino at the club this summer – but says the 23-year-old Spaniard’s “hefty price tag” for a permanent move from Man City could be a problem (Kicker)

Juventus and Inter Milan will lock horns over a €50m summer swoop for Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali (Tuttosport)

Liverpool are expected to open talks over a deal to sign Timo Werner in the coming weeks with the Reds well aware of the unusual deadline clause that exists in his contract (The Athletic)

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will decide his future in April, with the Bianconeri happy to extend his contract for another season (Corriere dello Sport)