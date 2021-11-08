Real Madrid and a rival Premier League team are trying to prise Mo Salah away from a contract renewal at Liverpool, while Man City and Barcelona have been tipped to make an exciting swap deal, all in the European papers.

SALAH: NEWCASTLE ‘ON HIM’

With Mohamed Salah’s contract renewal at Liverpool no closer to being resolved, speculation continues to emerge.

The Egypt striker, who has blasted 15 goals in 15 games this season, is on course to leave Liverpool in the summer 0f 2023. That is when the five-year deal he penned in July 2018 will expire.

Salah’s representatives and the club have held talks over a new deal, but so far a financial agreement has not be made. And according to The Times’ Paul Joyce last month “negotiations have reached a stalemate”.

Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas believed to chasing a deal kin excess of £400,000 a week for the 29-year-old.

And now, Calciomercato claim Real Madrid and Newcastle United are interested in the Liverpool forward. The detail is bare, with the outlet claim the pair are “on him”.

Of course Real have been mentioned as suitors previously and Salah has spoken about a move to Spain on a number of times.

In March this year the attacker said: “I hope to be able to play for many more years.

“Why not? No one knows what’s going to happen in the future, so… maybe one day [I will play in in Spain], yes.”

Newcastle meanwhile are new to the table. Under the new ownership of Saudi Arabia‘s Public Investment Fund (PIF) they are now the richest club in the world.

Still, luring Salah would be a sensational coup.

VLAHOVIC SCOUTED

If a new deal with Salah cannot be negotiated then it’s likely Liverpool will push for a sale next summer, rather than lose him for fee in 2023.

With that in mind they are looking for alternatives and, according to Calciomercato.it, Reds scouts watched the Serie A game between Juve and Fiorentina.

Juan Cuadrado’s late strike earned Juve a 1-0 win in Turin, but it was Dusan Vlahovic who they were watching.

“Particular attention” was given to the 21-year-old Serbia attacker, who has scored 10 goals in 13 games.

BARCA-MAN CITY SWAP DEAL

Manchester City and Barcelona are considering a swap deal that could see Raheem Sterling and Frenkie de Jong swap places (El Nacional)

New Barca boss Xavi is set to let Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba move. The club are looking to free up both wages and spaces in his squad (El Nacional)

Manchester City are plotting a swoop for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt (El Nacional)

JUVE TO AXE RAMSEY DEAL

Juventus are working on terminating Aaron Ramsey’s contract (Calciomercato)

Inter are the latest side to express interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos (TuttoMercatoWeb & SportMediaSet)

Jules Kounde has been heavily linked with Chelsea and Manchester United, but the Sevilla defender is open to joining Barcelona (El Nacional)

Juan Cuadrado is close to signing a new contract at Juventus (Calciomercato)

BENZEMA TURNS DOWN NEWCASTLE

Karim Benzema has turned down advances from Newcastle (El Nacional)

Atletico Madrid are showing interest in Udinese star and Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina (Calciomercato)

Spurs' interest in West Mckennie driven by Conte and Paratici Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is said to be a big fan of Juventus' Weston Mckennie, with more news on Harry Kane and Dusan Vlahovic.

Sergio Ramos is not looking to quit PSG. Despite having yet to make his debut for his new club he wants to stay (El Mundo)

Real Madrid will try and move on Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard, Isco and Marcelo to save €108m overall on their budget (AS)

Marcelo Brozovic is hoping to stay at Inter and has laid out the terms for his renewal (Calciomercato)

The Italian champions’ priority is to tie down Brozovic to a new deal (Inter Live)

REAL TALK TO ADEYEMI

Real Madrid met with representatives of Karim Adeyemi last week to discuss a move for the Red Bull Salzburg attacker (Sport1)

OGBONNA NEARS NEW DEAL

Angelo Ogbonna is “close to renewing” his contract with West Ham (Calciomercato)

Atletico Madrid have set their sights on Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, who is out of contract next summer (La Razon)

Newcastle United and their new owners’ ‘main target’ is Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard (Sport)

Belgian wonderkid Charles De Ketelaere has been warned not to sign for a European heavyweight like Chelsea (Het Laatste Nieuws)

Aston Villa boss target and Denmark national team manager Kasper Hjulmand says he has turned down a number of exciting proposals ( Ekstrabladet)

Zinedine Zidane reportedly has no interest in becoming Manchester United’s new head coach (AS)

