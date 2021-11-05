Tottenham are eyeing up an alternative following further interest in a top transfer target, while a Chelsea star reveals a summer snub – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS EYE UP BROZOVIC TRANSFER

New Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is thinking of a move for Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic amid doubts over a deal for Franck Kessie, according to a report.

Spurs have entered another new era under Conte following Nuno’s sacking on Monday. Despite being Champions League finalists two years ago, they have gone backwards and they now hope Conte can get them back in the silverware hunt.

As well as his tactics and style of play, Conte has become a serial winner by making star signings.

As for who he could bring to Tottenham, AC Milan midfielder Kessie is reportedly a target. Conte supposedly admired the Ivory Coast international while he was Inter manager.

However, according to Tuttomercatoweb, Paris Saint-Germain remain firmly in the hunt for Kessie and have already made an offer to the player’s representatives.

As such, Conte believes Inter midfielder Brozovic has emerged as an ideal alternative. The pair worked together while Conte coached Inter. The report also notes that the Croatia international was ‘reborn’ under the Italian’s stewardship.

As such, Conte feels that Brozovic could play a crucial role in front of the Tottenham defence if he moved to north London.

What’s more, he is close to becoming a free agent like Kessie. While he has held contract extension talks with Inter, he does not seem close to agreeing fresh terms.

Brozovic has played 257 games for Inter, chipping in with 26 goals and 35 assists.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Matt Miazga has revealed that Anderlecht wanted to sign him permanently in the summer, but Chelsea dashed any hopes of that happening As such, he moved to Alaves on loan. (HLN)

Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to a move away following Trevoh Chalobah’s new contract. In fact, a move to Spain is looking more likely. (Sport)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker hopes Roberto Firmino can return soon after he suffered a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. (TNT Sports)

The agent of RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi has travelled to Spain to meet officials from Atletico and Real Madrid, while Liverpool lurk with interest. The agent has also spoken with Inter,. (Sport1)

Helder Costa has said that he feels relieved to have found form at Valencia following his loan move from a “not so good” situation at Leeds. (Super Sport)

XAVI BECOMES NEW BARCELONA MANAGER

Barcelona have confirmed that Xavi has become their new manager. Indeed, Barca paid the release clause – believed to be worth €5million (£4.2million) – in his Al-Sadd contract. (Football Espana)

While Xavi will be looking forward to the January transfer window, though, he could send on-loan forward Luuk de Jong back to Sevilla. (Sport)

Meanwhile, Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele will be out for another three weeks after suffering a fresh injury setback. (Sport)

Dusan Vlahovic, Stefan de Vrij and Lazio’s Manuel Lazzari are further targets for new Spurs manager Antonio Conte. (AS)

ARSENAL MAN ADMITS TRANSFER SURPRISE

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga has admitted that the level of analysis the Gunners did on him before signing him surprised him. (Sud Info)

Roma attacker Stefan El Shaarawy praised his side for recovering to earn a draw against Bodo/Glimt, but insisted that his side needed to be more clinical in front of goal. (Sky Italy)

But Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri felt his side’s Europa League draw with Villarreal was a “positive result”. (Sky Italy)

West Ham have registered transfer interest in Club Brugge defender Jack Hendry. However, several Premier League clubs are tracking the Scotland international’s progress. (Voetbal Belgie)

Meanwhile, Hammers summer signing Kurt Zouma has received praise for his impact by France boss Didier Deschamps. (L’Equipe)