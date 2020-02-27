Liverpool are expected to soon announce a summer 2020 signing already with contract details and his shirt number rumoured, while a long-term Man Utd target has decided on a €120m move, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

TIMO WERNER DEAL CLOSE FOR LIVERPOOL: CONTRACT DETAILS ‘REVEALED’

Liverpool are on the brink of finalising the signing of Timo Werner ahead of the summer, according to a reliable source.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move for the Germany international, who is being viewed as a back-up option to their attacking trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

And the player has made no secret of his wish to move to Anfield, with the player openly stated his admiration for the reigning European champions.

“I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world and when you are linked with that team it makes me very proud,” he said after his goal against Spurs last week.

“It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and I need to learn many more things to get to that level and to play there.”

Reports on Thursday morning stated Barcelona and Man Utd had both made contact with Werner’s representatives to register their interest in signing the striker, but it seems his mind has already been decided and a move to Liverpool is on the brink.

As per respected Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Liverpool have already opened talks with Werner and have offered the striker a five-year contract running to summer 2025.

Furthermore, it’s claimed Werner has been offered a deal worth €8m (£6.8m) a year plus goal-related bonuses, which would be activated should he notch 10, 20 and 30 goals per season. That basic salary equates to £130,000 a week – money the club can comfortably offer after the club reported bumper financial results on Thursday.

It’s also been speculated elsewhere that Werner will be handed the No 20 shirt at Anfield, currently occupied by Adam Lallana but one expected to become vacant in the summer with the midfielder due to leave at the end of his contract. Leicester have been strongly mentioned as a possible destination for the former England man.

A report earlier this week stated that Werner can leave Leipzig for just €30m this summer if activated before the end of April.

AND THE REST

Manchester United target Kalidou Koulibaly will sign for PSG this summer in a deal that could net Napoli up to €120m, with the Senegalese star having already bought an apartment in Paris (Le Parisien)

Juventus are cooling their interest in Paul Pogba and will instead move for either Sandro Tonali of Brescia or Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, both of whom at €60m would cost around half the cost (Calciomercato)

Mohamed Elneny has advised his “brother” Mohamed Salah to stay at Liverpool and snub a move to Real Madrid this summer, citing Eden Hazard’s struggles as proof the grass isn’t always greener (BeIn Sports Turkey)

Napoli have taken an important step closer to agreeing a new deal with record goalscorer Dries Mertens after offering the Belgian a new two-year contract (Calciomercato)

Inter Milan will lodge an opening €65m bid for Anthony Martial this summer should Barcelona prise away Lautaro Martinez, with the Man Utd striker Antonio Conte’s No 1 choice to replace the Argentine (Tuttosport)

Arsenal, Newcastle and Southampton are monitoring Hoffenheim and Austria central midfielder Florian Grillitsch (Sports Bild)

AC Milan have offered Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new rolling one-year deal worth €6m a season to the player (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are preparing an offer of €70m (£58.8m) for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Barcelona (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid star Casemiro insists his side can get the better of Man City at the Etihad and progress to the Champions League quarter-finals – despite their defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side on Wednesday night (Marca)

AC Milan have reached a €25m agreement to sign Racing playmaker Matias Zaracho this summer (Calciomercato)

Real Betis are open to allowing defender Zou Feddal to join Valencia as an emergency transfer this month (Marca)

Inter Milan have opted against signing Alexis Sanchez on a permanent basis this summer and the forward will return to Manchester United at the end of the season (various)

Real Madrid have ‘major regrets’ at selling Theo Hernandez too early, when they accepted a €20m offer from AC Milan – but the French star has no interest in a return to the Bernabeu (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus CEO Fabio Paratici claims Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player of all time (Il Bianconero)

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets has criticised the club’s transfer policy which he says has left the Spanish champions with a lack of squad depth (ESPN)

Liverpool are no longer interested in signing Ousmane Dembele, but the forward will leave Barcelona this summer (various)

Inter Milan have contacted Tottenham over the availability of Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, who is yet to agree a new contract (Corriere dello Sport)

Real Madrid believe they will be able to sign Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for €150m once they find a buyer for Gareth Bale (El Desmarque)

Middlesbrough will appear at the Court of Arbitration for Sport to contest Real Murcia’s claims that they owe them money from former striker Kike (EXCLUSIVE)

David Villa has revealed he was “90% certain he would sign for Arsenal” back in 2013 before eventually joining Atletico Madrid (BBC Sport)

Chelsea winger Willian says the club’s latest contract offer has fallen short of his demands and called the situation “difficult” amid reported interest from Barcelona and Tottenham (Esporte Interativo)