Transfer activity from Borussia Dortmund is set to nudge Jadon Sancho a crucial step closer to Man Utd, Napoli want a Leeds star and talk of a €50m Liverpool deal have been denied, according to Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD TOLD WHEN SANCHO DEAL CAN GO THROUGH

Manchester United are edging closer to announcing the signing of Jadon Sancho after it emerged Borussia Dortmund were close to securing a deal for his replacement.

It was claimed last month that United had already agreed personal terms, contract length, exit clause and shirt number with the 20-year-old England winger on a move to Old Trafford in a deal that will likely come close to, or even beat, the £89.3m record fee they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016.

The big question marks surrounding Sancho’s move are the breakdown of the transfer fee, with United looking to come to a bonus-related arrangement similar to the deal that brought Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford in January that saw the Red Devils pay a sizeable fee upo front, but then Sporting Lisbon receive a series of performance-related enhancements.

Dortmund, however, have been very public in their determination that the England winger will only leave on their terms and for their valuation.

The second hurdle for United to overcome, from a Dortmund perspective at least, is their capture of a replacement, but it seems that end of the deal is closer to fruition with talks advancing to sign a €35m Liverpool target.

The player in question is Werder Bremen winger Milot Rashica, who was linked with a move to Anfield just last month.

The Reds have been keeping a close watch on the talented 23-year-old from Kosovo, who has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 24 appearances this season.

However, Spanish outlet Fijaches claims Dortmund have already entered talks to sign the player and are prepared to meet the €35m exit clause that exists in his contract to take him to the Westfalenstadion.

Rashica’s agent, Atlin Lala, says approaches have been made for the player and expects an announcement to be made once football resumes in Germany.

“We were in contact with some clubs – including those from the Bundesliga,” Lala told German publication Sport1.

“At the moment, everything is standing still.

“I am sure that soon, when we are back to normal, there will be movement on the topic and something will definitely happen.

“It is clear that until the end of the season Milot will concentrate entirely on staying up with Werder Bremen.”

To that point, Fijaches reckon Rashica’s transfer could be confirmed once Bremen’s Bundesliga fate is sealed one way or the other.

As a footnote, the Daily Mail reported on Tuesday that German Chancellor Angela Merkel could give the go-ahead for the Bundesliga to resume as quickly as May 15.

And once a deal for Rashica is confirmed, it is suggested that United’s move for Sancho will also get the green light and bring to an end Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s quest to bring the winger back to the Premier League and play him in a front three alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Reports that Liverpool have offered RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner a five-year deal worth €10m a year are ‘completely false’ (Kicker)

Napoli are plotting a move for Leeds midfielder Mateusz Bogusz this summer. The Poland U21 star’s deal expires in summer 2021 and it’s claimed they were keen on the youngster prior to his move to Elland Road (Area Napoli)

Chelsea have been informed by AC Milan that they can secure the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma for €50m this summer (MilanTalk)

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho is keen to seal a deal for Real Madrid flop Alvaro Odriozola, who is rated at around the €25m mark (Don Balon)

Juventus have confirmed they are in talks with Barcelona over a number of swap deals with the LaLiga side all keen on Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Bernardeschi and the Old Lady considering Arthur Melo among others (Sport)

Barcelona will do all in their power to secure the signing of Kevin De Bruyne in a €120m deal were the Belgian to push through with his wish to leave Man City in the wake of their impending two-year Euro ban (Sport)

Nigerian attacker Victor Osimhen has decided against a move to Italy and after receiving an approach from Serie A, meaning the Lille star will select from moves to Spain or England (La Voix du Nord)

West Ham have been told it will cost them €25m to sign midfielder Roberto Gagliardini after making an enquiry for the Inter Milan midfielder (Tuttosport)

Real Madrid are preparing to make an offer to Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba (Mundo Deportivo)

Real are also looking at a deal to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga, with the Old Trafford club keen to sign the 17-year-old too (AS)

Sao Paulo midfielder Igor Gomez is also a target for Zinedine Zidane’s side but the 21-year-old’s club has not received an official approach for the player, who is also wanted by Sevilla and Ajax (Globo Esporte)

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has insisted Man Utd target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic will only leave if he ‘thinks his time is up’ at the club and says they would demand €120m-€130m for the Serbian (Sky Italia)

Agent Beppe Bozzo has suggested that Sandro Tonali will most likely stay in Italy this summer if he moves clubs, with Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool and Man City all linked with the 19-year-old Brescia midfielder (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Napoli have rejected the chance to sign Samuel Umtiti and Junior Firpo after Barcelona make contact with them over their sale (CalcioNapoli24)

Inter and Bayern Munich could agree to extend the loan deal of Ivan Perisic for another 12 months if they’re unable to agree on a fee (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with the entourage of Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder ahead of the summer transfer window (Le10 Sport)

Celta Vigo are hopeful of a loan deal for Barcelona midfielder Oriol Busquets this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are ‘very close’ to agreeing a deal with Inter Milan to land star striker Lautaro Martinez and will pay €60m and offer the Italians their pick from Arturo Vidal, Nelson Semedo and Carlos Alena (Sport)

Liverpool have reportedly asked the agent of Timo Werner for more time to consider activating the 23-year-old’s €60million release clause (various)

Inter Milan are preparing a part exchange with RB Leipzig for Werner, with Austrian Valentino Lazaro – who is currently on loan at Newcastle – part of the deal (Tuttosport)

Bayer Leverkusen are leading the way to sign Barcelona-owned full-back Emerson, with Newcastle and Tottenham also mentioned as suitors (Sport)

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club have an agreement to let Chelsea and Tottenham target Andre Onana leave the club this summer (Algemeen Dagblad)

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti to replace Thiago Silva, who is out of contract at the club this summer (Sport)

Former Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes believes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane, who is strongly linked with a move to the Allianz Arena, is overrated and ‘not worth €110m’ (Sport Bild)