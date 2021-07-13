Euro Paper Talk: New fee in Liverpool way, as Barca eye Klopp target

Liverpool have been told to up their bid as a rival circles for a key transfer target, while West Ham hit a barrier over a deal – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

REDS GET SAUL NIGUEZ SETBACK

Liverpool will have to pay at least €50million (£43million) if they want to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report.

Reports last week claimed that the Reds have had a €34million (£29million) bid for the Spaniard rejected, as they seek Georginio Wijnaldum’s replacement. While the same claim said that Atletico wanted €40million for the 26-year-old, Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) present a new figure of €50million.

The reigning La Liga champions are reportedly on a mission to sell Saul. That is partly because they have signed signed his fellow midfielder Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese.

However, as Liverpool stall on meeting Atletico’s demands, Mundo Deportivo adds that Barcelona have increased hope of snapping him up.

The La Liga club would not be able to afford his transfer fee, given their dire financial situation. However, they are hoping for a swap deal with Atletico to let Antoine Griezmann move back to the Spanish capital.

Indeed, the France international would prefer to move back to Atletico if he does leave Barcelona. Saul would be happy going the other way and both managers would reportedly be pleased to see that deal done.

Liverpool remain ‘very interested’ in Saul, but must up their bid if they are to bring him to Anfield.

Saul is only part of the way through the mammoth nine-year contract extension he signed with Atletico back in 2017.

However, he has recently struggled for minutes, hence the speculation over his future.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

West Ham still have a transfer interest in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. However, the French giants would prefer his permanent sale instead of a loan deal. (L’Equipe)

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin continues to push for a move away, but Inter are in no rush to step up their interest. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City sources have reportedly denied any interest in Barcelona star Antoine Griezmann. (Mundo Deportivo)

Leicester, Newcastle and Crystal Palace have all registered interest in Schalke centre-back Ozan Kabak and, as such, the German club have given the ex-Liverpool man a week to decide on his future. (Bild)

JORGINHO AGENT TALKS CHELSEA TRANSFERS

Jorginho’s agent has revealed that his client’s Chelsea team-mate Emerson Palmieri has asked about life in Napoli. (Radio Kiss Kiss)

Jose Santos has also said that many clubs across Europe have an interest in Jorginho. (Calciomercato)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is serious about signing Erling Haaland and has subsequently released €175million (£150million) to help the Blues fund a transfer. (Bild)

The agent of Napoli star Giovanni di Lorenzo has admitted that the Manchester United target is “on the market”. (Si Gonfia La Rate)

ARSENAL TARGET LOCATELLI SPEAKS OUT

Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli has said that he did not focus on transfer speculation during Italy’s Euro 2020 campaign. However, he has admitted that the interest from Juventus is ‘pleasing’. (Football Italia)

Tottenham must pay Joao Palhinha’s full release clause if they want to sign the Sporting midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Record)

Meanwhile, Porto feel calm about Spurs’ interest in winger Luis Diaz because of his €80million (£68million) release clause. (Correio de Manha)

Tottenham have also failed with a low offer for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic. (La Nazione)

Marco Asensio says that he is looking forward to life under new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid. (AS)