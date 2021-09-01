Paul Pogba appears destined to secure a U-turn over his future after two transfer avenues were shut down, Tottenham and Arsenal will continue to monitor a France star ahead of January, while Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk claims Manchester City have made progress over a huge deal.

POGBA CONVINCED BY RONALDO AND SET TO STAY AT MAN UTD

Paul Pogba looks increasingly likely to sign a new deal to stay at Manchester United, according to reports.

The midfielder’s current £350,000 a week is due to expire in summer 2022 and it’s appeared likely a parting of ways is on the cards.

United resisted all opportunities to push Pogba out the exit door this summer, despite widespread reports they could sell the 28-year-old.

However, after a promising start to the season in which he already has five assists, Pogba now seems destined to stay. Talks over a new deal are continuing between United officials and agent Mino Raiola, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Pogba appears convinced that United are ready to challenge for honours under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Furthermore, the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to reinforced that belief.

Furthermore, two of Pogba’s potential destinations now look off limits.

Firstly, Real Madrid no longer appear a viable option. That’s after they instead signed Eduardo Camavinga in a €30m deal.

Manchester United Transfer Window Review Our review on Manchester United's transfer window activity.

The France midfielder was being considered by United as a potential replacement for Pogba, but he’s instead moved to the Bernabeu.

In addition, PSG now look to have turned their attention towards Franck Kessie. The AC Milan man is out of contract next summer and Todofijaches claims he will sign there as a free agent in 2022.

Furthermmore, Solskjaer is ready to play an ace card by informing Pogba he can become the main man at United. He wants to grant the midfielder a free role and without the limitations Jose Mourinho placed on his game. He’s also ready to tell him he’ll regret it massively if he leaves now just as the club are returning to their best.

Pogba hints he’s happy at United

Pogba also hinted at his happiness at Old Trafford in a recent interview.

Speaking to Norwegian television channel TV2, Pogba stated: “To be honest, I am very happy, I enjoy myself. The Premier League is back, I play football again after a nice holiday, so it is very, very good.

“When you get to a final and lose, it is always very painful. Now we are hungry to do better than last season and we want to win a trophy.

“I’m happy. To be honest, I’m glad I’m feeling good. I’m healthy, I have no injuries and I’m happy.”

MAN CITY MAKE ERLING HAALAND TRANSFER PROGRESS

Manchester City are already doing the groundwork and are ‘currently favourites’ to secure the €75m signing of Erling Haaland in 2022. (Bild)

Barcelona pulled out of a last-ditch deal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan from Arsenal with Ronald Koeman blocking the move. The full-back instead made a loan move to Real Betis. (Sport)

Franck Kessie will sign for PSG as a free agent next summer after deciding against renewing his AC Milan deal. (Todofijaches)

Arsenal and Tottenham will continue to monitor Houssem Aouar ahead of the January window after failing to sign him from Lyon on deadline day. (Sky Italia)

Wolves saw a €18m bid for defender Duje Caleta-Car accepted by Marseille but rejected by the defender late on deadline day. (L’Equipe)

MAN UTD FAIL IN TRIPPIER MOVE

Manchester United saw a last-ditch €20m offer for Kieran Trippier rejected by Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day. (Sport1)

Lautaro Martinez will sign a new deal at Inter Milan after the international break worth €6m a year and removing his €111m exit clause. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Steven Nzonzi, Davide Santon and Federico Fazio are facing a tough time at Roma after all three refused deadline day moves from the club. (Calciomercato)

Crystal Palace missed out on the deadline day signing of Jeremie Boga after the Sassuolo winger rejected their approach. (Telefoot)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Franck Ribery could remain in Serie A, with the free agent former Fiorentina man in negotiations with Hellas Verona. (Sky Italia)

Eduardo Camavinga says his dreams have come true after signing for Real Madrid from Rennes in a €30m move on deadline day. (Telefoot)

Rayo Vallecano are to sign former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old is a free agent having left Galatasaray. (Marca)

Leeds will pay half of Helder Costa’s wages after Valencia signed the winger on loan with an option to make it a permanent €10m deal. (Tribuna Deportiva)

Toby Alderweireld admits he left Tottenham for Al-Duhail this summer in order to spend more time around his family. (Het Laatste Nieuws)