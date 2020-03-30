Man Utd are ready to push through a shock deal for a €25m striker, while Liverpool remain in the hunt for a €40m-rated Rennes star despite claims he wants to move elsewhere, according to Monday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SOLSKJAER CONNECTION KEY IN MAN UTD RAID FOR SORLOTH

Manchester United are readying a surprise move for Norway striker Alexander Sorloth when the transfer window opens, according to reports in Turkey.

The striker is currently on loan at Trabzponspor from Crystal Palace and has been in prolific form this season, having netted 25 times in all competitions so far this campaign. That’s in stark contrast to his time at Selhurst Park where the Eagles moved him on after he scored just once in 16 appearances for the club since a £9m move from Danish side Midtjylland.

And while Trabzponsor have the option to make the move a permanent €6m deal when the window opens, Fanatik claims they are ready to make an instant profit by selling the striker to Manchester United.

They claim United scouts have get a very close watch on Sorloth in recent months and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now given the green light for United to bring in the attacker when the window reopens.

And while there is no mention of a fee, previous reports have stated that Trabzponsor would be seeking around €25m for the hitman, offering them an instant 400% profit on their investment.

As per the report, Sorloth is also wanted by AC Milan, Napoli and Bayern Munich this summer and are too also weighing up approaches. But it’s suggested the 6ft 5ins frontman feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

However, the report, also covered by Sport Witness, has cast doubt on the link with United by suggesting it merely be borne from the fact that both Sorloth and Solskjaer are Norwegian.

Either way, Fanatik are convinced Sorloth remains a United target and believe he could be brought in as further back-up at Old Trafford; that inspite of growing reports that claim United are growing in confidence that they will also soon seal a permanent move for Odion Ighalo.

United landing the Norwegian could be a case of third time lucky for Solskjaer, after he saw moves for his fellow countrymen Erling Haaland and Joshua King also fail to get finalised.

AND MORE EURO GOSSIP

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga wants to join Real Madrid ahead of anyone else, though Liverpool also continued to be heavily linked with the talented €50m-rated teenage midfielder (Marca)

Tanguy Ndombele has been contacted by PSG over a transfer after the former Lyon man failed to settle, or impress, Jose Mourinho at Tottenham (Foot Mercato)

Lautaro Martinez, who has a €111m exit clause in his Inter Milan contract, has no interest in signing for Man City as Sergio Aguero’s heir, despite the Premier League big spenders making several efforts to turn his head (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City lead RB Leipzig in the race to sign teenage full-back Pablo Perez (Marca)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keen to capitalise on Barcelona’s financial woes by making the signing of €90m-rated winger Ousmane Dembele a top priority (Sport)

Chelsea remain leading contenders to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma as he continues to stall on signing a new deal at AC Milan. A fee of €60m could secure his signature when the transfer window opens (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester City are refusing to give up on Milan Skriniar and will offer Inter Milan their full €80m asking price for the Slovakian (Calciomercato)

Juventus’ captain Giorgio Chiellini and star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo are among the high-profile stars to agree to a paycut at the club as Italian football continues to suffer from its lack of action (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan will make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang their No 1 transfer target – but only if they lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona (Calciomercato)

James Rodriguez could finally be given his first chance to play in the Premier League this summer, with Arsenal ready to launch a huge approach to bring him to London (Marca)

AC Milan are going all out to sign Fiorentina star Gaetano Castrovilli – who wants to follow in his idol Kaka’s footsteps and become a San Siro legend (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid want to sign 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Igor Gomes, who could cost €50m from Sao Paolo (AS)

Lazio have no interest in selling star striker Ciro Immobile and will offer the €60m-rated star a new deal to ward off the likes of Napoli (Calciomercato)

Man Utd’s chances of signing Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal have been lifted after it was claimed his parent club Shanghai Shenua had agreed to sign former Newcastle man Obafemi Martins as his replacement (Titan Sports)

Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has been encouraged to join Segunda Division side Cadiz, by his younger brother Alex (Marca)

Barcelona legend Xavi says he is ready to manage the LaLiga club but insists there cannot be any “toxicity” in the dressing room (La Vanguardia)

Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned Man Utd that Jadon Sancho will only be allowed to move for their full asking price amid claims the winger has set his heart on a switch to Old Trafford (Bild)

Veteran Argentine defender defender Ezequiel Garay has hinted he will be remaining at Valencia after his deal expires this summer (Marca)