New Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to sign a Liverpool and Manchester United target, while Arsenal eye up a goal-getter from across Europe – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

CONTE, TOTTENHAM FOR FRANCK KESSIE

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte wants to sign Liverpool and Manchester United-linked midfielder Franck Kessie, according to a report.

Spurs will hope to put their recent managerial troubles behind them with Conte’s appointment. Following struggles with Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, the Italian will now try his luck.

He is a proven winner, clinching the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2017 and the Serie A title with Inter last season.

As he comes to Tottenham, he is supposedly looking to beef up his squad with a number of signings. Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij is one reported target and he is apparently eyeing as many as four January additions.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan midfielder Kessie is one such target, either for January or next summer. The Ivory Coast international has impressed of late and the fact that his contract runs out at the end of the campaign has alerted Europe’s top clubs.

Liverpool, who have seen Kessie’s ability first-hand in the Champions League this season, reportedly have interest.

Antonio Conte already lining up Spurs' first January signing Antonio Conte is reportedly already lining up Spurs' first January signing in there form of Inter Milan centre-half Stefan de Vrij, with more news on Spurs' transfer budget, Matthijs de Ligt and Federico Chiesa.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have him on their radar as they could lose Paul Pogba, who is in the same contractual situation.

But Calciomercato reports that Conte and Spurs’ managing director of football Fabio Paratici want Kessie at Tottenham. In fact, the midfielder and Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic are the manager’s two top targets, the report adds.

Kessie has been in talks with Milan over an extension. However, Il Milanista has claimed that new terms look more unlikely as each day passes.

Milan could either sell him for a cut-price fee in January or let him walk away as a free agent next summer.

Tottenham drift in top-four hunt – but perfectly-balanced West Ham look well placed

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Arsenal have joined Liverpool in the transfer hunt for Sporting star Pedro Goncalves, who scored 23 goals last season. (Todofichajes)

Juventus want to sign Vlahovic, but Conte’s move to Tottenham makes Spurs serious contenders for the Fiorentina striker. (Calciomercato)

Conte rejected the chance to become Newcastle’s new manager because of the size of the rebuild and project. (FC Inter 1908)

Barcelona-linked Al-Sadd manager Xavi has made Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling a transfer target if he returns to the Spanish club. (Sport)

Man Utd’s Pogba is also on Xavi’s radar, alongside three other players. (El Nacional)

BAYERN CONFIDENT OVER GNABRY CONTRACT

Bayern Munich feel confident that Serge Gnabry will sign a new contract. Despite a delay, there are only minor details to sort out. (Sky Germany)

While Eden Hazard is not yet close to leaving Real Madrid, his situation there is becoming a problem. What’s more, a return to Chelsea could be on the cards. (Mundo Deportivo)

But Newcastle cannot be ruled out of the race for the Belgium international. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona are looking at signing Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak following the news that Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months after a heart exam. (Todofichajes)

Gareth Bale has still not trained with his Real Madrid team-mates amid his injury. As such, Madrid hope he can return to action after the international break. (Marca)

ERIKSEN CONSIDERING AJAX RETURN

Christian Eriksen is considering a return to Ajax amid his restriction from playing in Serie A. (Corriere dello Sport)

Meanwhile, David Beckham’s Inter Miami want Eriksen’s Inter team-mate Alexis Sanchez to be their next marquee signing. (FCInterNews)

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has said that head coach Claudio Ranieri is not thinking about the January transfer window as he gels with his current players. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Liverpool and Arsenal are keen on Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, but Borussia Dortmund lead the race. (El Nacional)

What’s more, Borussia Dortmund have moved into pole position for RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi, following interest from Liverpool. (Sport1)

Paris Saint-Germain will hold their own talks over a move for the 19-year-old German star. (Sky Germany)