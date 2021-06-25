Euro Paper Talk: Two Tottenham deals on horizon, including Chelsea target

Tottenham are looking at two top potential transfers – including a Chelsea target – while West Ham rekindle striker interest, both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS EYE KOUNDE TRANSFER

Tottenham will sign one or two centre-backs this summer with Chelsea-linked Jules Kounde on their radar, according to a reliable journalist.

Spurs are facing a pivotal transfer window as they transition through yet another managerial change. But while their search for a new head coach – which started in April – is still ongoing, the club cannot stand still in the transfer market. Like last summer, defence has emerged as a reported priority.

Tottenham ended up signing Wales international Joe Rodon last time round, after supposed interest in Inter’s Milan Skriniar.

According to transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano (via Twitter), Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is now a Spurs target.

The France international has had recent links with Chelsea, who are reportedly the ‘most likely’ club to sign him.

Manchester United and Arsenal also have an interest, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy reportedly has ideas of his own.

Transfer Chatter - Three Clubs in for Jack Grealish, Liverpool eyeing Portugal midfielder and Leeds monitoring Copa America star Aston Villa bracing themselves as three clubs want Jack Grealish, Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Premier League midfielder at EURO 2020 and Marcelo Bielsa intrigued by Chilean star in the Copa America, all in today's transfer chatter.

Romano adds that Lyon defender Joachim Andersen – who impressed in the Premier League with Fulham last season – has not left Tottenham’s radar after earlier speculation.

As for Kounde, the reporter adds that he has an €80million (£69million) release clause in his Sevilla contract. However, he is ‘expected’ to leave for less than that.

The 22-year-old, who is currently starring at Euro 2020, admitted recently that it is “certain” that he will consider a transfer away from his La Liga employers this summer.

Kounde’s appearance against Portugal on Wednesday was only his second France cap and his first in a competitive match.

He made 34 La Liga outings last term as Sevilla finished fourth, while also starring in his club’s run to the Copa del Rey final.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona and Denmark striker Martin Braithwaite’s Euro 2020 performances have seen West Ham rekindle transfer interest in him. (Mundo Deportivo)

Napoli still have an interest in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, but the clubs are €4million (£3.4million) apart in their valuation of the Norwegian. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has remained tight-lipped when probed on a move to re-sign James Rodriguez from Everton. (Il Giornale)

The agent of Chelsea striker Timo Werner says that he cannot rule out a future move for his client to Bayern Munich. For now, though, the German will stay at Stamford Bridge. (Sport1)

SANCHO ON MAN UTD VERGE

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho sits ‘on the verge’ of a mega-money move to Manchester United. (Bild)

Lazio are in ‘constant’ contact with Man Utd about a new loan deal for midfielder Andreas Pereira. Indeed, the Serie A club want to negotiate a lower purchase option than last season’s €27million (£23million). (Corrierre dello Sport)

Fiorentina have made last-minute contact with Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa and Rafael Benitez, despite closing in on appointing Spezia’s Vincenzo Italiano. (Rai Sport)

Meanwhile, the agent of Leeds-linked midfielder Nahitan Nandez says that his client is “very likely” to leave Cagliari this summer. (Tuttomercatoweb)

TORREIRA MAKES TRANSFER DECISION

Ousted Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has interest from France, Russia and Spain. However, he has hit heart set on a move back to Italy this summer, says his agent. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Leeds United board member Sandro Menucci says that owner Andrea Radrizzani has made a bid for Italian club Salernitana. However, “no answer has come” from the Serie A side. (La Citta Di Salerno)

Wolves have a strong interest in Real Madrid and ex-Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos, but AC Milan and Real Betis are also keen. (Sport)

Tottenham have made contact with Sporting over a deal for midfielder Joao Palhinha, who also has links with Everton and Wolves. (Record)