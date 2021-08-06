Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham on ‘front row’ to sign €60m Serie A striker

Tottenham remain on the ‘front row’ to sign a Serie A striker in a potential €60m deal, while a Liverpool and Arsenal midfield target has been offered to Juventus – both in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS WELL PLACED TO LAND €60M STRIKER

Tottenham are in the ‘front row’ to complete a new striker signing this summer, although they will have to pay at least €60m (£51m) to get their man.

There remain huge doubts over Harry Kane’s future in north London, with the England skipper still a no-show for pre-season training, having been expected to return last Monday.

The 28-year-old is still said to be on holiday in Florida, as Spurs continue their preparations for the new season.

Their first game of the Premier League new campaign is against the main suitors for his signature Manchester City on August 15. However, at this stage it looks incredibly unlikely he will face Pep Guardiola’s men, as Kane still tries to force through an exit.

With that in mind, sporting director Fabio Paratici continues to look for a potential replacement, or even strike partner if Kane stays.

And chief among the targets is Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia star has also emerged as a target for Inter Milan, if Romelu Lukaku heads back to Chelsea.

Transfer Chatter - Messi race begins, Arsenal plotting double swoop and Manchester United's bleak Trippier hopes The breaking news on Thursday evening ignited the beginning of the race for free agent Lionel Messi, Arsenal are preparing a double swoop from Yorkshire and Manchester United have bleak hopes of signing Kieran Trippier this transfer window, all in today's transfer chatter.

A fresh report from Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the north London side ‘are already in the front row for his signing’. However, any arrival continues to be ‘linked to the possible sale of Harry Kane’.

Rocco Commisso, Fiorentina’s owner, ‘wants at least €60m to sit down at a table to negotiate’, which even with Lukaku’s sale would be tough for Inter to match.

That leaves the door firmly open for Tottenham to strike a deal, which could happen sooner rather than later if they want a true No.9 on the pitch against City.

JUVENTUS OFFERED RENATO SANCHES

Liverpool and Arsenal target Renato Sanches has been offered to Juventus. (Sport Mediaset)

Sevilla have so far not received any convincing offer from Chelsea for centre-back Jules Kounde. (Sport)

Agreeing fresh terms with Kylian Mbappe’s remains Paris Saint-Germain’s top priority, amid talk of a move for Lionel Messi. (Culture PSG)

Arsenal have made a bid of about £17m for Lazio striker Joaquin Correa, which is “considered inadequate”. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lionel Messi’s shock exit from Barcelona as a free agent has come too early for any move to Major League Soccer for the Argentine. (Marca)

Napoli are hoping to sign Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, who is also a top target for Arsenal. (Calciomercato)

BAYERN STILL IN SABITZER RACE

There is still a chance that Bayern Munich could sign RB Leipzig talisman Marcel Sabitzer. (Kicker)

West Ham have a £15million bid on the table for Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd. (Football Insider)

Juventus are showing an interest in reuniting with Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic. (Calciomercato)

Barcelona’s failure to bring Cristian Romero to the club in part thwarted their plans to get Lionel Messi to renew at Camp Nou. (Marca)

Real Madrid starlet Takefusa Kubo has plenty of offers ahead of the coming season. Real Sociedad and Mallorca are both keen on a deal. (Football Espana)

Manchester City goalkeeper Arijanet Muric has headed to Adana Demirspor on a season-long loan deal.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Roma want to sign for Fulham midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, who would cost the Serie A club about £21m.(Gazzetta dello Sport)

Inter are proposing midfielder Lucien Agoume to Sassuolo in an exchange of loans for Gianluca Scamacca. (Sky Sport Italia)

Chelsea are ready to loan striker Ike Ugbo to newly-promoted Serie A club Salernitana after his experience in Belgium. (Sportitalia)

Atlanta United have agreed to a deal for Lille winger Luiz Araujo for nearly $12million. (AJC)