Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham in giant bid for Ivorian as Nuno nears first deal

Tottenham are reported to have made their move to sign a much-heralded AC Milan star, Chelsea are targeting a quality Italy wing-back, while Tuesday’s Euro Paper Talk has details of a loan move to Inter Milan for a big-money Man Utd flop.

KESSIE SET FOR TOTTENHAM SWITCH

Tottenham are leading Inter Milan in the race for Franck Kessie after the AC Milan star’s agent confirmed an approach.

The 24-year-old midfield powerhouse has emerged as one of Milan’s leading lights. He played a key role in Stefano Piolo’s side as they secured a place back in the Champions League.

However, with just a year left on his deal, Milan remain vulnerable to losing one of their prized assets on the cheap.

Indeed, Kessie was linked with a move to Inter Milan over the weekend, just days after they sealed the capture of Hakan Calhanoglu.

But the loss of Kessie would be a hugely bitter pill to swallow, given his importance to their side.

However, Tuttosport claims the most concrete offer for the player actually comes from Tottenham.

His agent Massimo Brambati has confirmed their approach, with Kessie thought to be an express wish of incoming new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

He wants the Ivorian powerhouse to super-charge his midfield and lead a bright new era at Tottenham.

And Brambati suggests Milan may have little options but to accept Tottenham’s advances amid claims they have submitted a giant offer.

“Today, having a contract expiring in 2022 with an important player, one of Milan’s strongest, is a danger. Here is a basic error by the club,” Brambati said.

“Now Kessie is the one who holds the knife by the handle. He can decide what is best for him rather than the club.

“I know that in addition to Inter [Milan] there are two Premier League teams interested in him, including Tottenham.”

Despite having just a year left on his deal, Milan are likely to demand around €40m (£34.4m) for Kessie.

VAN DE BEEK TO JOIN INTER ON LOAN

Inter Milan will sign Donny van de Beek on a season-long loan from Manchester United in a bid to kickstart the Dutchman’s career. (Todofijaches)

Chelsea are planning a huge bid to secure the signing of Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola this summer. (Il Messaggero)

Gabriel Jesus will be sold by Manchester City if they land Harry Kane – and Max Allegri wants him to spearhead Juventus’ attack. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester United have walked away from a €50m deal to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer after the winger suffered yet another injury. (Onze)

ARSENAL MEET LOKONGA ASKING PRICE

Arsenal have raised their bid to a reported €20m for Albert Sambi Lokonga – a fee that meets Anderlecht’s asking price. (Het Nieuws)

Leeds will follow up on the signing of Junior Firpo by making two more transfer splashes – possibly before the week is out. (AS)

Philippe Coutinho will choose from Arsenal, Everton or Leicester this summer with Barcelona willing to let him leave on loan. (Mundo Deportivo)

Crystal Palace, Norwich and Southampton have all contacted Borussia Dortmund over a deal for Thomas Delaney. (Sky Deutsche)

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero warns Mikkel Damsgaard is worth at least €30m – but insists he has no plans to sell the Denmark international. (GR Parlamento)

LAZIO MAKE MOVE FOR BRANDT

Barcelona have offered Ousmane Dembele a new deal but on reduced terms as they look to tie the winger down. (Mundo Deportivo)

Lazio have made a €4m loan offer for Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt, which would contain an obligation to buy should they secure a top-four finish. (Sport Italia)

Franck Ribery will leave Fiorentina this summer as a free agent after deciding not to renew his contract. (Sky Italia)

Real Madrid are reported to have reluctantly agreed to sell Raphael Varane to Manchester United this summer. (El Chiringuito)

Real Madrid also have no interest in signing Jules Kounde as Varane’s replacement with Sevilla demanding €80m. (El Chiringuito)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan will sign one of Everton’s James Rodriguez or Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho this summer. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are considering offering Sergi Roberto, whose current deal runs out in 2022, a new two-year contract. (Marca)

Arsenal are ready to meet the €34m Torino are seeking for star striker Andrea Belotti this summer. (Tuttosport)

Marseille have agreed terms with Roma for goalkeeper Pau Lopez, on loan with option to buy. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Sergio Ramos is assessing approaches from Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. (ESPN)

Chelsea will block any attempts from Barcelona to sign Marcos Alonso this summer. They want the Chelsea man as a replacement for Leeds-bound Junior Firpo. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Tottenham striker Roberto Soldado has signed a two-year deal to join Levante, taking him to the age of 38. (various)