Tottenham have been given a lift in their chase for a top striker target, although they will have to pay €80m to get their man, while Pep Guardiola has dropped his interest in a Barcelona star out of respect for his old club’s current financial troubles – both in Friday’s Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS FACING PRICE RISE FOR STRIKER TARGET

Tottenham attacking target Dusan Vlahovic is set to sign a fresh contract with Fiorentina, but could still leave before the new expiry date.

The 21-year-old attacker was linked with a number of clubs over the summer, most notably Spurs, who were looking at the Serbian both as a partner for Harry Kane and a potential replacement if he left.

Vlahovic, however, decided to remain in Italy and now looks set to cash in.

A report from Calciomercato states that the frontman will pen a new deal until 2025 to make him the biggest earner in the club’s history.

Vlahovic will earn nearly €5million-a-year including bonuses. However, a release clause of €80m will be included and could result in his exit.

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Review We take a quick look into Nuno Espirito Santo's activity this window.

Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici is still said to be closely monitoring the player’s developments, amid talk of the north London club renewing their interest.

The report does not state when the release clause kicks in, although €80m appears a steep price for Tottenham to pay for a potential back-up to Kane.

Of course, there is the possibility that the club know the England skipper will be moving on next summer no matter what. If that is the case then Vlahovic remains on their radar to try and fill that huge gap.

Arsenal managers who were worse than Mikel Arteta

PEP TURNS DOWN RAID ON BARCELONA

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has turned down the opportunity to pursue a deal for Barcelona star Ansu Fati in fear of hurting his old side. (ElNacional)

Liverpool target Carlos Soler says he would like to remain at Valencia beyond June 2023, when his contract expires. (ESPN Football)

Sergio Aguero has rubbished rumours there is a Lionel Messi-linked release clause in his Barcelona contract. (RAC 1)

Inter Milan are in talks with Marcelo Brozovic over a new contract after strong Premier League links over the summer. (Calciomercato)

Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to move to Man City from Juventus before Man Utd came calling. (COPE)

Sergi Roberto will be the next Barcelona player to accept a pay cut, president Joan Laporta has announced. (ESPN Football)

MILAN TARGET REAL MADRID FORWARD

AC Milan want to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio next summer. (TDFichajes)

Pep Guardiola would welcome an opportunity to add Luka Modric to his ranks at Manchester City. (El Nacional)

Inter are preparing to make Nicolo Barella the club’s captain as part of the new contract they are readying for the midfielder. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Former Roma star Zibi Boniek believes the Giallorossi have ‘made a great coup’ by signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer. (Football Italia)

Lorenzo Pellegrini will meet with Roma to hold talks over a new contract. The Italy international’s current deal expires at the end of the season. (Sky Sport)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

After securing one RB Leipzig star in the shape of Marcel Sabitzer, Bayern Munich are eyeing up another in Konrad Laimer. (Calciomercato)

Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone has admitted he ‘immediately said yes’ at the chance to leave the club this summer. (Gazzetta Dello Sport)

Financially troubled Barcelona are facing another hit on the their bank balance. Shirt sponsor Rakuten has decided to end their partnership and almost halved the deal for the current season. (Inside World Football)

Simeone Inzaghi blocked Martin Satriano’s departure from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, his agent Nick Maytum has revealed. (FCInterNews)

Bayern Munich have signed 16-year-old Lovro Zvonarek. The Croatian starlet will join the German champions next summer.