Tottenham have three impressive Serie A signings in their sights as Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans take shape, Chelsea will pay whatever it takes to sign a LaLiga defender, while Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk has some encouraging news over a Leeds United bid for a midfielder.

VLAHOVIC, CORREA DEALS IN TOTTENHAM SIGHTS

Tottenham have reportedly seen an opening bid worth €40m rejected by Fiorentina for Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old is on Nuno Espirito Santo’s radar as Spurs prepare for the possible departure of star man Harry Kane. While, ideally, Tottenham want to keep Kane, Vlahovic is seen as a potential partner alongside him in attack.

The Serb netted 21 times in Serie A last season and his game would be well suited to the Premier League.

As such, il Gazzetta dello Sport claims Fabio Paratici has ‘knocked on the door’ for the striker. They claim their ‘very important bid’ of €40m has been rejected, however.

All hope though is not lost for Tottenham. Gazzetta claims La Viola will sell should Tottenham up their offer to €60m.

Whether Spurs up that bid, however, may well depend on what the future holds for Kane. To that end, there’s a belief that City will up their offer to £150m for the England man.

Spurs, meanwhile, also have their eyes on two more Serie A raids. As per Tuttosport, Nuno is also eyeing a raid on Lazio for Argentina winger Joaquin Correa.

While Lazio would like to keep their 30-goal man, Tuttosport claims they have stuck a €50m fee on his head.

The same outlet claims Spurs have also been quoted a price of €35m by Juventus for Merih Demiral.

Nuno is looking to rebuild his defence in order to play 3-5-2 and sees the Turk as a potential option.

It means deals for all three Serie A stars could set Tottenham back €145m (£123.5m) were they to pursue all three.

LEEDS GIVEN NAHITAN NANDEZ ENCOURAGEMENT

Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini insists his side are yet to receive a concrete bid for Leeds target Nahitan Nandez. However, he admits they do need to sell to achieve their transfer aims this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Sassuolo will target a move for Liverpool’s Marko Grujic with star midfielder Manuel Locatelli pushing to join Juventus. (Sky Italia)

Liverpool will offer Atletico Madrid one of Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri in their bid to land Saul Niguez. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea will pay whatever it takes to sign Jules Kounde this summer after his rejection of a move to Tottenham. (Mundo Deportivo)

Chelsea have told Roma it will cost them €30m if they want to sign Kurt Zouma this summer. (RMC Sport)

ARSENAL CLOSE ON LOKONGA SIGNING

Arsenal are on the brink of signing Albert Sambi Lokonga with the midfielder to wear the No 48 shirt. (Het Nieuwsblad)

Everton’s opening bid of €35m has been rejected for Kalidou Koulibaly, with Napoli seeking at least €60m. (Calciomercato)

Benitez is also looking to bring Clement Lenglet to Goodison amid a claim Barcelona could be forced to sell. (Sport)

Wolves have put Rafa Mir on the transfer market with his Molineux deal expiring in 12 months. (AS)

Mauricio Pochettino is working round the clock to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG amid claims he wants to join Real Madrid. (Marca)

VARANE TO MANCHESTER UNITED AGREED

Manchester United will sign Raphael Varane later this month after two factors twisted Real Madrid’s arm. (Mundo Deportivo)

Daniel Sturridge insists his head is in the right place and he can be a success again after training with Real Mallorca. (Marca)

Newcastle target Boubacar Kamara has turned down a new contract with French side Marseille. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Donyell Malen looks likely to join Borussia Dortmund this summer as replacement for Jadon Sancho. (Bild)

AND MORE FROM EURO PAPER TALK

AC Milan expect to sign Brahim Diaz, Olivier Giroud and Warren Bondo in the next 24hrs. (Corriere dello Sport)

West Ham are close to agreeing a loan deal, with an option to buy, for PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, 28. (L’Equipe)

Nuno Espirito Santo looks to have landed his first signing as Tottenham boss, with a deal reportedly agreed for Japan star Takehiro Tomiyasu. (various)

Fiorentina are in talks with Andrea Cistana’s agent and could sign Stefano Sensi on loan with an obligation to buy. (Corriere dello Sport)