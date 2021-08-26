Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham to pounce for Real Madrid right-back

Tottenham are plotting to swoop for a Real Madrid right-back before Tuesday’s transfer deadline, while an exciting Manchester United attacker could be set for a return to Serie A, all in Thursday’s Euro papers.

SPURS TO SWOOP FOR REAL STAR

Tottenham are reportedly ready to pounce for Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who has yet to give the green light to a proposed move to Fiorentina.

Real are open to allowing the 25-year-old to leave on loan, but the player has yet to make a definitive decision on his future.

Fiorentina have been chasing a new full-back after Pol Lirola moved on loan to Marseille. However, they also have a plan B in place in the shape of Lille right-back Zeki Celik – if Odriozola decides against the move.

Both Sky Sport Italia and Diario AS believe that Odriozola will head to Florence, but Tuttomercatoweb and FirenzeViola claim that Spurs have rejoined the race for the former Bayern Munich loanee.

The north London side were interested in Odriozola during Jose Mourinho’s time at the club. They are currently hoping to offload Serge Aurier before Tuesday’s transfer deadline to make room for a new addition.

If Aurier does move on that leaves Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty as right-back options for Nuno Espirito Santo. The former has started the opening two Premier League games with differing results. Tanganga excelled against Manchester City but struggled against the pace and power of Spurs target Adama Traore in the win at Wolves.

Odriozola is not the only right-back on Tottenham’s radar, however, with a move for Bologna’s Takehiro Tomiyasu back on the cards.

SERIE A RETURN FOR MAN UTD STARLET

A return to Atalanta could be on the cards in the next few days for Man Utd winger Amad Diallo, with the Italian club seriously considering a move. (Sport Witness)

PSG are refusing to let Kylian Mbappe go for anything less than €220million (£188m). (Le Parisien).

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon believes the signing of Mbappe could be ‘imminent’ (Football Espana)

Philippe Coutinho will get his chance to finally prove himself in a Barcelona shirt this season, with an exit now unlikely. (Football Espana)

Wolves will target Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car this week for a fee in the range of £17m. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele are close to reaching an agreement over a new contract. (Mundo Deportivo)

MORE EURO TRANSFER GOSSIP

Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi wants to make a move to Atalanta. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko looks likely to return to AC Milan on loan. (Gianluca DiMarzio)

FC Porto and Mexico winger Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona is still an option for AC Milan. (Calciomercato)

Lazio have contacted Mattia Zaccagni to replace Joaquin Correa, but Filip Kostic remains a target for Maurizio Sarri’s side. (Il Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are hoping to sign Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli. (Calciomercato)

Valencia have announced that they have reached an agreement to sign Real Valladolid forward Marcos Andre.

Napoli are in negotiations with Galatasaray to sign controversial Brazilian centre-back Marcao. (Sportitalia)

Genoa are close to signing M’Bala Nzola from Spezia. (Sky Sport Italy)