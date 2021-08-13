Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham in talks over maverick Brazilian right-back

Tottenham remain in talks to sign a Brazilian right-back, despite having an initial offer turned down, while three more Barcelona superstars could be on the chopping block – both in the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS KNOCKED BACK IN RIGHT-BACK CHASE

Tottenham have reportedly failed with a £17million bid for Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian right-back Dodo.

Nuno Espirito-Santo wants a new right-back, despite already having his former Wolves charge Matt Doherty with him now at Spurs.

Doherty has barely featured under the Portuguese coach in pre-season, meaning he could be set for a surprise exit, along with Sergue Aurier.

The Ivory Coast international has been wildly inconsistent during his time in north London. To that end, Tottenham are currently inviting bids for his signature.

Norwich star Max Aarons has long been a target for Spurs, but his £25m asking price has put them off.

And now another name has emerged as a target in the form of Dodo.

Bayern Munich are believed to have offered £22m for the 22-year-old earlier in the summer but got a similar reply.

But the report Globo Esporte claims that any move to Tottenham is not dead and that negotiations are ongoing.

Dodo is renowned for his attacking ability and swashbuckling nature but will not come cheap.

Shakhtar have landed big money for their Brazilian stars in the past, including Fred (£52m), Fernandinho (£34m), Willian £31m) and Alex Teixeira (£40m).

Dodo is expected to go for those sort of amounts, but it appears that Fabio Paratici and Daniel Levy will have to up their initial bid significantly to get their man.

BARCELONA TRIO SET FOR CRUNCH TALKS

Barcelona have resumed talks with Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in a bid to reduce their salary mass. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid will make a one-time, take it or leave it offer of €120million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe. (Diario AS)

PSG will look to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus in the summer of 2022 as a potential replacement for Mbappe. (AS)

Chelsea turned down the chance to sign Robert Lewandowski, instead opting to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge. (BILD)

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has rejected a potential move to Arsenal as he is interested in a switch to Barcelona. (Felipe Dias)

An injury for Sergio Ramos could see PSG revive their bid for Kalidou Koulibaly. Napoli have made it clear nobody is off the market. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

MOURINHO TURNS TO LACAZETTE

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette remains an option that Roma are willing to explore. (Alfredo Pedulla)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has emerged as Besiktas’ main summer target. (Foot Mercato)

Arsenal are considering a move for the Barcelona goalkeeper Neto as they hunt competition for this season’s No 1 spot.

Barcelona have turned down Ronald Koeman’s request for more fresh faces to be brought into Camp Nou. (Sport)

Atletico Madrid are likely to launch a bid to sign Tottenham target Dusan Vlahovic. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti is ready to reject the advances of Benfica. (Mundo Deportivo)

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona have proposed Philippe Coutinho on loan to Lazio, but even paying half his salary would make that extremely unlikely. (Corriere dello Sport)

AC Milan are accelerating their efforts to sign Bordeaux midfielder Yacine Adli. However, they also have Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch as an alternative. (Football Italia)

Lyon have joined the race to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Calciomercato)

Radja Nainggolan is flying out for a medical with Royal Antwerp on Friday, snubbing his long-awaited Cagliari transfer. (Nieuwsblad)

Atalanta are reportedly ready to challenge Lazio for the signature of Bordeaux midfielder Toma Basic. (Sportitalia)

Sevilla are closing in on the signing of FC Porto right-back Jesus Corona. (O Jogo)

RB Salzburg are keeping a close eye on D.C. United star Kevin Paredes. (MLS Multiplex)

Pumas and Mexico international defender Johan Vasquez is having his medical with Genoa ahead of a €3.5m transfer. (TuttoMercatoWeb)