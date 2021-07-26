Chelsea’s transfer interest in a Liverpool target is being driven by Thomas Tuchel, while a Blues exit is close to being sealed – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

TUCHEL DRIVES CHELSEA, SAUL INTERST

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is driving transfer interest from the club in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report.

Saul has been the subject of increasing speculation over his future in recent weeks. Despite having five years left on his contract, his La Liga game time decreased by over 1,000 minutes last season, compared to 2019/20. Furthermore, Atletico recently signed Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese to bolster their midfield.

They want to seal more key arrivals but are close to their La Liga salary cap and so will have to sell. Reports have claimed that Atletico are willing to sell Saul – for the right price.

Liverpool have had the strongest links with a move for the Spaniard. Manchester United have also had mentions, as well as Chelsea.

According to the latest from Marca on Monday (via Sport Witness), Tuchel is behind the Blues’ effort to keep up in the race. While there is no mention of Chelsea stepping up their interest, Tuchel wants to keep tabs on Saul in case an opportunity presents itself.

Saul has become frustrated with his role at Atletico, having occupied and swapped between a number of positions.

However, Atletico boss Diego Simeone has said that such versatility is why he wants to keep the player around.

Marca adds that while €40million (£34million) will not be enough for Saul, an offer of €50million (£43million) will suffice.

Liverpool have reportedly made replacing Georginio Wijnaldum a priority. United, meanwhile, could lose Paul Pogba this summer after he reportedly rejected a new contract offer.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Chelsea youngster Henry Lawrence will complete a loan move to Wimbledon on Monday. (Goal)

Raphael Varane’s transfer from Real Madrid to Manchester United is now only a matter of days away. (Deportes Cuatro)

Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has revealed that he has told the board he is ready for a new challenge. (Corrierre dello Sport)

Indeed, Lazio and Napoli have emerged as transfer suitors for the Switzerland Euro 2020 star. (Goal)

Inter still have interest in a deal for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin. Following recent transfer talk going quiet, the Serie A club will renew contact with the Gunners and the player’s representatives. (Calciomercato)

LAMELA SET FOR SEVILLA MEDICAL

Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela will have a medical on Monday ahead of a move to Sevilla. Meanwhile, the two clubs will also work on a deal for Bryan Gil going the other way. (Mundo Deportivo)

Sevilla will boost their transfer kitty further by selling Sergi Gomez to Espanyol. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham have offered €40million plus €10million in bonuses (£43million) for Atalanta defender Cristian Romero. However, the Serie A club want at least €55million (£47million) overall. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus remain in control – ahead of Arsenal – over a deal for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City have shown interest alongside Chelsea in Inter striker Romelu Lukaku. (Calciomercato)

However, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has insisted that the Belgium international is not for sale. (Sportmediaset)

BARCELONA SET NEW MESSI DEADLINE

Barcelona want to agree a new contract with Lionel Messi by the end of the week. (Sport)

Crystal Palace are chasing a deal for Lyon defender Joachim Andersen following Tottenham ending their interest. (L’Equipe)

Ronald Koeman will shelve plans for a new left-back at Barca, instead opting to bring youngster Alejandro Balde into the first team. (Sport)

Roma striker Edin Dzeko says that he feels “tired” of discussing transfer rumours linking him with a move away. (Sky Italy)