Tottenham pull out of the race for a star signing amid claims of a new transfer fee, while West Ham face blunt rejection from a target – both in all the latest Euro Paper Talk.

SPURS ABANDON VLAHOVIC TRANSFER RACE

Tottenham have pulled out of the transfer race for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic amid a new fee being touted for his services, according to a report.

Spurs are looking to sign a new striker, regardless of whether Manchester City-linked Harry Kane’s future. Indeed, boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants a new addition to support Kane, who has less than two weeks to try to leave for the Premier League champions. As for who Spurs could sign, Vlahovic is a key target.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a fantastic campaign in Serie A last season, consequently attracting the attention of clubs across Europe.

In fact, Spurs and Atletico Madrid were reportedly in transfer a bidding war for Vlahovic earlier this month.

According to Firenze Viola, though, Spurs – led by transfer chief Fabio Paratici – have ‘abandoned’ the search for the player after earlier putting the chase on hold.

The report comes in tandem with comments from Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso, who believes his club’s star man is worth a nine-figure sum.

The chief told ANSA: “About Vlahovic? If we talk about €100million [£85million] or so, I will think carefully about it.

“It’s useless to hide it because it’s right to reiterate, especially to the Florentines, the pandemic has caused considerable economic damage to clubs and therefore also to Fiorentina.

“So in the face of certain figures, you can’t, just for the sake of it or be presumptuous, immediately turn your back on.”

Vlahovic scored twice in Fiorentina’s first game of the season last Friday, a 4-0 Coppa Italia win.

AND THE REST FROM EURO PAPER TALK

Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite has rejected a move to West Ham because he feels it would be a ‘step back’. (Sport)

Arsenal still have interest in Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho amid their signing of Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard. However, they will ‘assess’ whether they can afford Coutinho first. (Sport)

AC Milan will schedule further talks with Tiemoue Bakayoko’s agents over the midfielder’s potential transfer from Chelsea. What’s more, they could get a more ‘advantageous’ loan deal than the one struck two years ago. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fringe Chelsea star Emerson Palmieri will complete a move to Lyon on Thursday. He will sign a loan deal, but the French club will not have the option to buy the Italian. (Fabrizio Romano / L’Equipe)

Newcastle have eyes on Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara and they can sign him for €15million (£13million). Indeed, Marseille need to complete sales before the transfer window ends. (L’Equipe)

PEREIRA SET FOR MAN UTD TRANSFER

Manchester United and Flamengo have reached an agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy for midfielder Andreas Pereira. (O Dia)

Sporting feel ‘strongly convinced’ of signing goalkeeper Joao Virginia from Everton. Furthermore, he could watch his new club in action this weekend. (A Bola)

Meanwhile, Everton will increase their bid for Lazio star Joaquin Correa following earlier rejection from the Serie A club. (Il Messaggero)

Watford hold an interest in Boca Juniors full-back Frank Fabra, but are yet to make their move. (TyC Sports)

PUIG HAS SUITORS IN EUROPE

Barcelona star Riqui Puig has transfer interest from several clubs across Europe. However, he does not want to leave. (Mundo Deportivo)

The agent of Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has revealed that he has fielded significant loan interest in his client. However, he admitted that Spurs could count on him this season. (Tuttomercatoweb)

Juventus could sell promising USA international Weston McKennie following Manuel Locatelli’s arrival from Sassuolo. (Sky Sport Italia)