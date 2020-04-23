Liverpool are prepared to pay a Brazilian winger massive wages to complete a free transfer move this summer, while Chelsea are readying a double €80m approach on Lille, including a Nigerian striker, according to Thursday’s Euro Paper Talk.

WILLIAN IN TALKS OVER SURPRISE FREE TRANSFER TO LIVERPOOL

Barcelona’s efforts to bring in Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer this summer have suffered a blow after reports in the Spanish media claimed he was closing in on a surprise free transfer to Liverpool.

The Brazilian winger joined the Blues in a £30m switch from Anzhi Makhachkala in summer 2013 and has been a big success during his seven seasons at Stamford Bridge.

However, with his deal due to expire on June 30, Chelsea look likely to lose the player for free and he had been strongly linked with moves to Tottenham, Juventus and long-term suitors Barcelona.

However, Spanish daily Sport [via Sport Witness] claims Barca’s enquiry for Willian led to the surprise revelation that their hopes of luring him to LaLiga were over as the 31-year-old has already been offered what has been described as ‘very favourable conditions’ by Liverpool.

The paper claims the 2019 Champions League winners will offer Willian a significant signing-on fee as well as big wages in light of the fact they won’t have to pay Chelsea a transfer fee.

While Sport don’t say any more than that, they are convinced that talks are well away and are convinced that Anfield will be the next port of call for a player who has struck 59 goals for Chelsea in his 329 appearances for the club.

And a move to Anfield will see the winger link up with a number of his compatriots with Liverpool already boasting the likes of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino as part of a strong Brazilian contingent.

As for Coutinho, Sport also claims that Coutinho will sign for the Blues as a replacement for Willian this summer after the former Liverpool man’s agent Kia Joorabchian held talks with the Chelsea hierarchy earlier this week.

AND MORE FROM THE EURO PAPERS

Chelsea have been in contact with Lille over deals to sign striker Victor Osimhen and defender Gabriel Magalhaes in a double raid that could set them back €80m (Le 10 Sport)

Tottenham and Atletico Madrid have both made contact to sign RB Leipzig right-back Nordi Mukiele (L’Equipe)

Barcelona have made Liverpool target Timo Werner their back-up option should a move to take Lautaro Martinez to the Nou Camp prove prohibitive (Mundo Deportivo)

RB Leipzig have told Dayot Upamecano he can leave if someone meets their €60m asking price this summer, with only Bayern Munich so far making a concrete move for a player also linked with Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal (L’Equipe)

Real Madrid have a free path to sign Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga this summer after Man Utd and Borussia Dortmund decided against following up their interest in the €60m-rated star (Marca)

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to have his contract with the Rossoneri terminated early, with the Swede already back in his homeland and training with Hammarby (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Paris Saint-Germain have beaten Chelsea and Barcelona to the signing of Porto full-back Alex Telles in a deal worth €25m (Gauchazh)

Juventus have held talks with the agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri over a summer move (Nicolo Schira)

Inter Milan want Nelson Semedo and Carles Alena as part of any deal that takes Lautaro Martinez to the Camp Nou this summer (Tuttosport)

AC Milan have ended their interest in St Etienne defender Wesley Fofana in a cost-cutting exercise and will instead look to sign veteran Simon Kjaer on a permanent deal (Calciomercato)

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has seen his transfer value drop, but the Red Devils will still be forced to spend over €115m to land the teenage winger (Ruhr Nachrichten)

Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandeshas vowed to ‘make history’ at Barcelona after joining the club in a €10m deal from Palmeiras in January (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma want striker Edin Dzeko to accept a reduction in his wages if the former Man City striker is to accept a new contract (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Yannick Bolasie is to return to Everton after Sporting Lisbon cut his loan spell short in an attempt to cut costs (A Bola)

PSG are so determined not to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid this summer that they have been bizarrely tipped to let him run his contract down and leave on a free transfer (AS)

Mbappe’s agent Yvan Le Mee, meanwhile, has confirmed that his client wants to play for Los Blancos when he leaves the Parc des Princes and that the Spanish giants could pay up to €300m to sign him (Marca)

Brazil forward Neymar will have to take a pay cut of around €30m per year if he wants to move to Barcelona from Paris Saint-Germain this summer (Mundo Deportivo)

Inter Miami owner David Beckham has spoken to Real Madrid about the possibility of signing Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Everton (Goal)

The agent for Thomas Partey has spoken out to deny claims from the midfielder’s father that the Atletico Madrid star had held talks over a summer move to Arsenal (various)

Suso has settled in so well at Sevilla that the AC Milan loanee has already revealed he wants to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan ‘for a long time’ (various)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to join Wolves on loan for next season with the move already agreed (Fanatik)