Europa Conference League draw: Leicester avoid disaster but draw French outfit second only to PSG

Leicester avoided what were the big guns on paper in the Europa Conference League Round of 16 draw, but will square off against a team with a plus 24 goal difference this season.

The Europa Conference League represents the final opportunity for Leicester to resurrect their ailing season this year. The Foxes have suffered a dramatic dip in form this campaign which currently sees them floundering in 12th in the Premier League.

Leicester bowed out of the EFL Cup at the quarter final stage to Liverpool, and suffered a humbling 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

As such, the Europa Conference League represents Leicester’s only chance at silverware this season. Furthermore, it is their only route back into Europe for the 2022/23 campaign.

The Likes of Roma and Marseille were all in the hat, with that duo in particular teams Brendan Rodgers would’ve been keen at avoid.

Leicester did avoid that pair, though still face a tricky looking tie when drawn to face Rennes.

The French outfit currently sit fifth in Ligue 1 and boast a healthy plus 24 goal difference. That figure is bettered only by PSG this season.

Europa Conference League draw in full

Marseille v FC Basel

Leicester City v Rennes

PAOK v Gent

Vitesse Arnhem v Roma

Could Chelsea move for Man United target Youri Tielemans? Chelsea could look to pinch Youri Tielemans from Manchester United as he looks ready to leave Leicester City

PSV Eindhoven v Copenhagen

Slavia Prague v LASK

Bodo/Glimt v AZ Alkmaar

Partizan Belgrade v Feyenoord

The Round of 16 first legs will be played on March 10, and the second legs will be played on March 17.

READ MORE: Europa League draw: West Ham meet competition specialists in tricky last-16 tie