Europa League draw: Man Utd to face last 16 new boys away in first leg

Manchester United have been drawn to face Austrian side LASK in the last 16 of the Europa League following their 5-0 thrashing of Club Brugge on Thursday.

Having drawn 1-1 with Brugge in the first leg of their last 32 tie, United demolished their Belgian opponents 5-0 at Old Trafford, with Fred, Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo all playing a vital part.

The Red Devils will travel away in the first leg to LASK, who are through to this stage of the competition for the first time in their history having got past AZ Alkmaar in the last round.

Wolves, meanwhile, will face Olympiacos – who beat Arsenal – after progressing past Espanyol despite a 3-2 defeat in the second leg.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side did the hard work in the first leg with a 4-0 victory at Molineux and will travel to Greece in the first leg.

Elsewhere, Rangers – who will face Bayer Leverkusen – are the only other British side left in the competition after they edged past Braga in Portugal on Wednesday, with Celtic and Arsenal both being knocked out.

Celtic were beaten by Copenhagen after two late goals, while Arsenal crashed out in extra time to Olympiacos at The Emirates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he had won it for the Gunners, but Youssef El Arabi’s strike sealed progression for the Greek side.

Basel will have to wait to find out their last 16 opponents, with the second leg between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Salzburg being postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Friday evening.

The first legs of the ties will be played on March 12, before the return legs a week later on March 19.

EUROPA LEAGUE LAST 16 DRAW IN FULL: