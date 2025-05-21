Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United face off in the Europa League final as Ange Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim go head to head

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and it will be live streamed across the world.

In the UK, TNT Sports has bagged the rights to show the final in Bilbao, with coverage starting at 6pm and kick off at 8pm on the broadcaster’s main channel.

Fans can watch the match with a TNT subscription but Discovery+, which owns the channel, will be streaming it free to anybody who downloads the app and registers. The same deal will be available for the Conference League and Champions League final.

Fans in the US can watch the match on Paramount+ and those in Ireland can watch it on Premier Sports.

Over 50,000 fans will be there in person at the San Mames in Bilbao despite the clubs receiving only 15,000 allocation each to the UEFA final.

The winners of the Europa League will qualify for the Champions League in the 2025/26 tournament, a major prize for United and Spurs, who have both endured tough Premier League seasons and will have no European football at all if they lose the final.

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of three players. Joshua Zirkzee has missed the past eight games and may not be ready for the final, while Diogo Dalot and Leny Yoro will face late fitness tests before kick off.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Lucas Bergvall will miss the final through injury, while James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski also look set to miss out – giving Spurs an issue as to whom plays in the No.10 role.

You can live stream the match free on the Discovery+ app or sign up and watch full TNT coverage via your Amazon subscription here.