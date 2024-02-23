Europa League last 16 draw: Liverpool gifted lovely away day; dream tie for Brighton; West Ham off to Germany

Liverpool have been handed a tasty-looking tie in the last 16 of the Europa League, while West Ham, Brighton and Glasgow Rangers have all learned their possible routes through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Merseysiders are gearing up for the final few months of Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield after the German announced his decision to step down at the end of the season and after close to nine glorious years at the club.

Klopp is regarded as one of Liverpool’s most-successful ever managers, having guided the club to six trophies in his time at the helm. But having won the Premier League, Champions League, World Club Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup, the one trophy to elude him so far has been the Europa League.

In fairness, Liverpool have previously only ever had one crack at winning the trophy and won all the way through to the 2016 final, where they eventually lost 3-1 to serial winners, Sevilla.

Having been in the Champions League in the intervening years, the Reds found themselves dropping back into the second tier European competition this season on the back of a fifth-placed finish last season.

And with the final in Dublin on Wednesday 22 May, Klopp now has the chance to go out on a dream high as Liverpool boss.

On Friday, the Reds were paired with Sparta Prague for their last-16 tie, travelling to the Czech Republic – one of Europe’s prettiest capital cities – on Thursday March 7. The return is at Anfield on March 14.

West Ham, Rangers, Brighton also learn opponents

Liverpool will go into the two-legged affair as strong favourites.

West Ham, meanwhile, will also fancy their chances of reaching the quarter-finals, having been paired with German side Freiburg, who are currently eighth in the Bundesliga. They travel away first, before welcoming the exotically-titled Breisgau Brazilians to the London Stadium a week later.

David Moyes’ side won the UEFA Conference League last season and hope to go one better with another success.

Rangers – currently in a fine run of form under boss Philippe Clement – face a tricky tie against Portuguese giants Benfica. They will also be away in the first leg.

And Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton – currently enjoying their first forray into European competition – have been handed a tasty-tie against Roma, now under the management of iconic former star Daniele De Rossi.

The Seagulls are also away in the first leg.

Europa League last-16 draw in full

Sparta Prague v Liverpool

Marseille v Villarreal

Roma v Brighton

Benfica v Rangers

Freiburg v West Ham

Sporting Lisbon v Atalanta

AC Milan v Slavia Prague

Qarabag v Bayer Leverkusen

First leg to be played on Thursday March 7; second legs on Thursday March 14.