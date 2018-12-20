European giants identify Arsenal man as number one summer target

Juventus are hoping to sign Aaron Ramsey on a free transfer when his contract at Arsenal expires in the summer, according to reports in Italy.

Ramsey is set to end his 10-year association with Arsenal at the end of the season, with the Wales midfielder failing to agree to a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Turin-based source Tuttosport, Juventus have their eyes on a free swoop for Ramsey in the summer, with PSG’s Adrien Rabiot, who is in similar circumstances with his own contract, also on their radar.

The Serie A champions believe the double free swoop will provide them with players of similar qualities to Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba, who they also picked up on frees in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Arsenal, however, are hoping to sell Ramsey in the January transfer window, rather than losing him for nothing. Recent reports suggested that Real Madrid could offer €20m to take the 27-year-old in the upcoming window, with the long-term futures of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos unclear.

AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United have all also been credited with an interest in former Cardiff City man Ramsey.

Foreign clubs will be able to start negotiating pre-contract agreements with Ramsey in January, so his destination could become clearer within the coming weeks.