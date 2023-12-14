European giants make Arsenal star their ‘most-sought after player;’ only joined the Gunners last January

AC Milan have reportedly made Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior their top target ahead of the January window, with manager Stefano Pioli keen to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta has a number of exciting targets on his shortlist but it’s thought that the Gunners will have to sell before they buy this winter.

Previous reports suggest that Arteta would be willing to part ways with Kiwior for the right price, despite Arsenal only signing him in January for £20m.

The centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, has struggled to nail down a spot in the starting XI since making the switch from Spezia to North London.

Kiwior has made 12 appearances so far this season, with seven of them being starts. He remains behind the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the pecking order.

With that in mind, a move back to Serie A – where he previously played so well – could be the best thing for Kiwior’s career.

Selling him to AC Milan could benefit Arsenal, too, as it would give Arteta some more funds to play with this winter.

Although, it’s thought that the Italian giants want to sign him initially on loan, with a view to a permanent deal next summer.

Kiwior is Milan’s ‘most sought-after player’

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Kiwior is AC Milan’s ‘most sought-after player’ on their wish list for January.

As mentioned, they are keen to sign him on an initial loan, with an option to buy included in the deal.

The Serie A side are keen to bring in a left-footed defender in the upcoming window. AC Milan are currently without several defenders due to injuries and could, therefore, sign more than one.

The problem with their approach for Kiwior, however, is that Arsenal have reportedly ‘said no’ to AC Milan for the time being, as they are yet to decide on whether to let him leave.

However, Gazzetta suggest that their stance ‘could change mid-January’ despite their initial reluctance.

With that in mind, Kiwior is definitely a player for Arsenal and AC Milan fans to keep an eye on over the next few weeks.

In terms of other potential Arsenal departures, Thomas Partey has been linked with an exit, while youngster Charlie Patino – who is currently on loan with Swansea City – is being chased by some top European clubs.

