European heavyweights in January battle to land Tottenham stalwart

Tottenham defensive stalwart Jan Vertonghen is reportedly wanted by two clubs in the January transfer window.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Serie A outfit Napoli want to move for the 32-year-old this month – having failed with an approach last summer.

It is also understood that the centre-back’s former club Ajax are keen and want to try and re-sign him to bolster options at the back, having lost skipper Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus last summer.

The report explains that the Belgium international has had no breakthrough with his contract talks at Spurs, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

That means that teams can negotiate a pre-contract agreement to sign him on a free transfer next summer, but Napoli and Ajax want to try and tempt the player away this month.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have reportedly made an initial bid to bring Gareth Bale back to the club by offering Christian Eriksen plus cash in a swap deal.

Spurs have been strongly linked with a move to bring Bale back to north London, particularly since the appointment of Jose Mourinho as the club’s new manager.

A report in AS claims that Real will receive £25.7million (€30m) as well as Eriksen in a deal that could reunite Bale with the club he left in 2013.

Eriksen has been linked to Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and other clubs in Europe as his contract runs out at the end of the season.

However, it would appear that Spurs are desperate to try and cash in on the Dane rather than lose him for nothing next summer.