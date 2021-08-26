European side ‘only interested in loan deal’ for Everton forward

Italian giants Juventus are interested in signing a forward from Everton this month, but only if a loan switch can be agreed, according to a report.

Returning manager Max Allegri has apparently given Juve chiefs a list of transfer targets. A new attacker seems to be his priority as Cristiano Ronaldo’s future in Turin is in doubt.

The Portugal superstar, 36, has agreed to join Manchester City, according to sources in his home country.

While it wouldn’t be anything like a direct replacement, one player Juve could turn to is Everton’s Moise Kean.

Italian outlet Sport Mediaset (via Sport Witness) write that Kean’s agent, the infamous Mino Raiola, has proposed the idea of a summer transfer.

Everton would be willing to let the 21-year-old leave Goodison Park as he has failed to impress in England.

He has managed just four goals in 39 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The report goes on to state that Juve will only consider a loan for Kean. Like all Italian clubs, their finances have been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

They cannot afford to spend big on the player as a result. One way they might get around that problem is by including an obligation to purchase clause ready for next summer.

Kean views Juve as his home as he spent eight years there before his £27.5million transfer to Everton.

The player has a close relationship with Allegri as they worked together between 2017 and 2019.

During that time, the Bianconeri won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and one domestic Super Cup.

It remains to be seen whether a move will go ahead, although Kean will likely be hoping to return to Italy.

Meanwhile, Everton have set their sights on Brighton forward Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, registering two goals in his first two matches.

Sky Sports claim that Rafa Benitez is hoping to take the 25-year-old to Merseyside.

Brighton would command a fee of at least £20m, as that’s what they paid for him two years ago.

Potter responds to Everton transfer links

When asked about Maupay in a press conference, Potter reiterated Maupay’s influence at the Amex.

“He’s been important since he’s been here,” the manager said.

“It tells you by the amount of games he’s played for us, the amount of time he’s been on the pitch.

“He’s a player that’s developing all the time. He’s not perfect, but he has a lot of really good attributes and qualities that the team appreciates.

“We’re pleased for him that he scored two goals in his first two games. There’s a lot of work which goes on outside that which is important for us as a team.

“We’re pleased with the start he’s had and hopefully he can continue.”

