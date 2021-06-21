Netherlands make it three from three as Austria pip Ukraine for last-16 spot

Goals from Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum helped the Netherlands beat North Macedonia 3-0 to make it three wins from three at Euro 2020, while Austria are also through to the last-16.

Frank de Boer’s Holland side had already secured top spot in Group C with a game to spare having beaten Ukraine and Austria. And they produced another strong display in front of 12,000 supporters at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The Dutch opened the scoring with a devastating counter-attack that finished with a first-time Memphis Depay strike from Donyell Malen’s centre.

Depay, playing his first game since his move to LaLiga giants Barcelona was announced, now has nine goals and three assists in his past 10 games for his country.

Wijnaldum wrapped the game up in the second half with two goals in seven minutes. The PSG new boy tapped home a Depay cross before Macedonian goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski’s save from Depay fell nicely for another close-range finish from the former Liverpool man.

Austria edge out Ukraine

Elsewhere in the group, Austria sealed second spot as they beat Ukraine 1-0 thanks to Christoph Baumgartner’s close-range finish.

Ukraine, who finished third in Group C, must wait to see if their tally of three points proves enough to reach the knockout stages.

As for the Dutch, they will travel to Budapest for their last-16 tie, where they will face the third-placed finisher from Group D, E or F on June 27.