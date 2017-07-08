Everton add two teenage talents to busy summer of signings

Wolfsburg forward Anton Donkor has rejoined Everton on loan after his previous spell last season was disrupted by injury.

The 19-year-old has agreed an initial deal until January 2, 2018 and will again link up with the under-23 side.

“I’m very happy to be back,” Donkor told evertonfc.com.

“I’m looking forward to pre-season to show my team-mates and the fans that it was the right decision for the club to re-sign me.

“I started very well here last season but the ankle injury was a big disappointment. I was out for about eight weeks and I had to go back to Germany and do all my treatment.”

Everton later announced the signing of teenage winger Josh Bowler from QPR on a three-year contract.

We exclusively told you earlier this year that the Toffees were favourites to sign the player.

Bowler, 18, who made his first-team debut for Rangers on the final day last season, will join David Unsworth’s under-23 squad at Goodison Park.

“I’m really excited to join Everton – it’s a fantastic opportunity for me,” Bowler told Everton’s official website.

“This is a club on the up at every level. I can’t wait to get started, meet the other lads and begin working with David Unsworth.”

Bowler signed his first professional contract at QPR in March after progressing through the club’s academy and stepped off the bench for his only senior appearance in the last-day defeat at Norwich.

He has moved to Goodison for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000.