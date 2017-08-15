Everton agree club record deal for Sigurdsson

Everton have agreed a deal worth up to £45million for Swansea’s Iclandic playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, it has been confirmed.

The midfielder will undergo a medical on Wednesday to finally complete his protracted transfer to Goodison Park, Press Association Sport understands.

The saga has dragged on for most of the summer with Swansea initially valuing the 27-year-old at £50million.

But Everton are finally set to secure their number one summer target at a price slightly lower than Swansea had wanted.