Everton agree record deal for Crystal Palace star Yannick Bolasie

Everton are understood to have agreed a club-record £30million deal for Crystal Palace winger Yannick Bolasie, report Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old was believed to be considering his future at Selhurst Park following the arrival of Andros Townsend from Newcastle, and it appears that Everton have moved to take advantage of that uncertainty.

Should Bolasie compete a medical and agree personal terms, he will become the Toffees’ record signing, surpassing the £28million they paid for Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

Any such deal would represent a huge profit for Palace on a player who arrived from Bristol City four years ago for just £350,000 and has gone on to play 143 times for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Everton are understood to be on the verge of signing Swansea City captain Ashley Williams, but confusion surrounds their pursuit of Sunderland centre back Lamine Kone, who is expected to return to Sunderland after heading to Merseyside for talks.