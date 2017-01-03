Everton already have perfect Idrissa Gueye replacement – Baines

Leighton Baines believes Everton already have the perfect replacement for AFCON-bound midfielder Idrissa Gueye.

Against Southampton, Everton were the first Premier League team this season to start with two teenagers and although Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off early on with an ankle injury, 18-year-old Tom Davies impressed in midfield.

Manager Ronald Koeman is looking to strengthen the squad in January and is keen to bring in Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin but until that deal gets done Baines believes Davies can help fill the void left by Idrissa Gueye’s involvement with Senegal in the African Nations Cup.

“With young players you expect energy and the work-rate to be good but on top of that you can see the quality,” Baines told evertontv.

“Tom Davies is a really important player for us. We are going to be missing Idrissa so between Tom and the other lads who are here – James McCarthy is coming back from injury – there is a good chance they will be needed.”