Everton and Liverpool linked with move for Anderlecht star

Everton have joined the race for Anderlecht striker Lukasz Teodorczyk, according to reports.

The Daily Mirror claims that both the Toffees and Liverpool are battling with La Liga side Sevilla for the Polish forward.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League on previous occasions, but the reported £10 million asking price means no deal has yet been struck.

Sevilla have given a deadline of June 12 for negotiations with the Belgian club, the report goes on to claim.

Liverpool have apparently been tracking Teodorczyk for a full year, however the lack of any reported bids presents an opportunity for their transfer rivals.

Teodorczyk amassed 20 goals in 26 games in the Belgian Pro League and added seven goals in the Europa League.