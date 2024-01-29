Everton and Luton line up ambitious late move for Ajax forward who scored 29 goals last season

Everton and Luton are interested in signing former Middlesbrough forward Chuba Akpom on loan from Ajax before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Premier League duo are both keen to bolster their attacking options before Thursday’s deadline as they aim to survive relegation this season.

Everton currently find themselves just one point outside the bottom three after receiving a controversial 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees are appealing that decision but a second charge has been mounted against them, which could potentially result in a further points deduction.

As for Luton, they have played much better than many expected this season. They are one point behind Everton in 18th place, but have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

Both clubs have struggled to score goals consistently this term, so bringing in someone with a track record of finding the net could be a game-changer for them.

Everton and Luton interested in loan deal for Chuba Akpom

Akpom joined Ajax last summer from Middlesbrough after finishing as top scorer in the Championship with a very impressive 29 goals. The Dutch giants paid just over £10m to bring him in.

The 28-year-old has made 20 appearances across all competitions for Ajax this season, but only five of those have come as a starter.

Despite his lack of regular starts, Akpom has still managed to contribute nine goals in those 20 appearances after a slow start to life in the Netherlands.

TEAMtalk sources have confirmed that Everton and Luton are exploring the possibility of a late loan move for Akpom.

It’s thought that the 28-year-old would be open to joining a Premier League club on a temporary deal.

It remains to be seen, however, if Ajax would consider letting Akpom leave just six months after making the move to Amsterdam.

Akpom has the ability to play as a striker or as an attacking midfielder.

This would make Akpom a good fit for Everton, as he could fill in for Abdoulaye Doucoure who has been superb when playing in the number 10 role this season.

Doucoure is currently sidelined with an injury, though, which has had a detrimental effect on the Toffees’ form.

As for Luton, Akpom could provide competition for Carlton Morris and Elijah Adebayo in the striker positions.

It will be interesting to see if either club are able to convince Ajax to part ways with the attacker. It’s likely, though, that Akpom may have to apply some pressure on his end before anything can be agreed.

